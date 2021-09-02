Caves on Mars May Be Human's Best Bet to Shield Themselves From Radiation

Caves are often reminiscent of early humans, who not only demonstrated their artistic ability using cave paintings, but caves offered them shelter, where they could feel comfortable and safe. In current times, when humanity is looking at the red planet with the hope that it can offer us a habitat in case of a climate apocalypse, maybe we need to look at the caves again, hints new research. Among a number of ways in which Mars is different from Earth, radiation and pressure are the two most dangerous blows to our ideas of inhabiting the red planet. The radiation on Mars is 2.5 times higher than the radiation at the International Space Station (ISS). On the other hand, the atmospheric pressure on the red planet is just 0.7% of sea surface pressures on Earth.

However, Mars also hosts a number of caves. Recent analyses by scientists have shown more than one thousand good caves in the Tharsis bulge region of the red planet. According to the latest research, these caves can actually save humans — should they choose to go inhabit Mars — from the harmful radiation. And the cave entrances may work as skylights that could be shielded in a way that reduces radiation but not too much, which can facilitate photosynthesis in the cave shelters.

According to Daniel Viúdez-Moreiras, the scientists who authored the research, the ultraviolet radiation in the caves could be as low as just two per cent of what is on the surface. However, it is not clear how much protection the caves will provide from the ionising radiation and cosmic rays, “it is expected that ionising radiation will also be strongly attenuated in pit craters and cave skylights,” Viúdez-Moreiras told the New Scientist magazine. The research was published on August 18 in Icarus.

According to scientists, Martian caves are the best candidates of permanent shelter humans could have, for which we will have to create underground special shielded colonies. However, many argue that humans should look for better places that are naturally occurring and safer.

