CBSE 10th, 12th Results are Out and Twitter Has Topped the Board Exams With Memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 and class 10 board exam results on Friday, July 22. For class 12 exams, not only have fewer students passed the boards but also the number of students getting 90%+ marks has seen a drastic drop. Notably, last year the board did not hold any exams due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be cancelled mid-way.

While people were busy checking results, desis took to social media and shared memes to decrease the anxiety of students.

Have a look:

Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG — VK (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022

#CBSEResults

Pov you get below 80%

Relatives/uncles / neighbours/ doodh/ wala /chaiwala /bsdwala nd all – pic.twitter.com/AmfOFHDetA — Vishal Verma (@Itsvishaaaal) July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th board result is out‼️

meanwhile students to relatives & neighbours Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/9C9DVDOzzc — Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) July 22, 2022

This is the first time that the board has announced class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. CBSE has announced class 12 reuslts earlier this morning and class 10 results are being announced today. The Board did not release any official result date confirmation this time beore announcing the results.

This year’s results are based on term 1 and term 2 combined. Like in class 12, the class 10 students too will get final result based on 30% weightage to term 1 nd 70% weightage to term 2 marks. Usually, students who obtain 33 per cent marks are considered to have passed the CBSE 10th board exams but since the board divided the exams into two parts, the passing criteria may change. As per the information available so far, CBSE will not have students pass each term separately and instead will be considering the overall pass percentage. Each part will likely be given equal weightage.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the UMANG app which is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker app.

