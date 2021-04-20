buzz

CBSE Cancels 10th Board Exams, Postpones 12th and 'Backbenchers' are Rejoicing With Memes
CBSE Cancels 10th Board Exams, Postpones 12th and 'Backbenchers' are Rejoicing With Memes

CBSE cancels exam, Twitter floods with memes.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education has decided to postpone the CBSE class 12 board exams and cancel the class 10 exams.

As people try to return to the normalcy of life amid the coronavirus pandemic, India is in the throes of a second wave. With a rising number of positive cases on daily basis, governments and authorities are having a tough time figuring out ways to fight the year-long pandemic. A day after Maharashtra announced a ‘Janata curfew’ for 15 days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams till June 2021.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education has decided to postpone the class 12 exams and cancel the class 10 board exams. For CBSE class 12 boards, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and revised dates will be announced thereafter.

For CBSE class 10 students, the result will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion" to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to them on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. Last year too CBSE had devised a new scheme for class 10 students.

However, the joy of not having to write exams found its expression through an array of memes on Twitter. More than rejoicing (or not) the announcement, it seems, netizens are rejoicing the memes flooding social media. Meanwhile, ICSE students seem to say, “Excuse me?"

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education and CBSE held a meeting amid the rising demand for cancellation on board exams. The meeting being held today will not only consider CBSE but might also bring a uniform policy or guidelines on board exams across states, as was being demanded by several state ministers.

The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

first published:April 14, 2021, 14:59 IST