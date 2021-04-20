CBSE Cancels 10th Board Exams, Postpones 12th and 'Backbenchers' are Rejoicing With Memes

As people try to return to the normalcy of life amid the coronavirus pandemic, India is in the throes of a second wave. With a rising number of positive cases on daily basis, governments and authorities are having a tough time figuring out ways to fight the year-long pandemic. A day after Maharashtra announced a ‘Janata curfew’ for 15 days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams till June 2021.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education has decided to postpone the class 12 exams and cancel the class 10 board exams. For CBSE class 12 boards, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and revised dates will be announced thereafter.

For CBSE class 10 students, the result will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion" to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to them on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. Last year too CBSE had devised a new scheme for class 10 students.

However, the joy of not having to write exams found its expression through an array of memes on Twitter. More than rejoicing (or not) the announcement, it seems, netizens are rejoicing the memes flooding social media. Meanwhile, ICSE students seem to say, “Excuse me?"

#cbseboardexams2021CBSE class 12 exam postponed and Class X exam cancelledMeanwhile ICSE and state board students : pic.twitter.com/6oH3JSK7Ya — ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) April 14, 2021

Someone: Bhai 10th CBSE ke exams cancle ho Gaye hai Tu toh 12 th Mai hai na Teri hone wale haiLe frustrated me: pic.twitter.com/FCZmUrYC5k— OmG Says (@bymistake_memes) April 14, 2021

Exams cancelled for CBSE 10th classLe students: pic.twitter.com/RIzGrfXxkq— OmG Says (@bymistake_memes) April 14, 2021

After watching that CBSE cancelled class 10th board exams 2021*We ICSEians be like:#salim_casm#cbseboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/W8w3oo9yhw — Abu Salim (@salim_casm) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021Le students after hearing Modi meeting with Education Minister. pic.twitter.com/JG956K8Alr— Nitu Raj (@realnituraj) April 14, 2021

Breakingg…. #cbseboardexam2021 cancelled for Class X Students nd Postponed for Class XII Students…Meanwhile Class XII Students to #CBSE nd #educationMinisterpic.twitter.com/RwtKRpwo9o — Prince (@TheLolnayak) April 14, 2021

CBSE class 10th boards exams 20-21 got cancelled.le john from icse pic.twitter.com/Ao5BfAyeDs— provider. (@ihardikkkk) April 14, 2021

Cbse Class 10th exams got cancelled and 12th exams got Postponed..meanwhile mediocre’s- pic.twitter.com/jzgEXHa5Ld— Sajal Singh// STAN Rashmi (@Yummynem_) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021Parents of Xth CBSE students after wasting Money in tution and coaching:- pic.twitter.com/oaJf27vThP— AS(k)D (@Cyber_Altruist) April 14, 2021

All The 10th and 12th Students To Government And @PMOIndia#cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Gu7YBjrC4n— Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021 CBSE 10th board exam cancelled SSC AND ICSE Board's Students : pic.twitter.com/pzOCi7a1Q7— Aditya_Sahu (@adityasahu30) April 14, 2021

After seeing that#cbseboardexam2021Class 10 exam cancelled.Class 12 students be like pic.twitter.com/cBWpiyD19d— Ckmkb (@Ckmkb18) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexam2021 Board exam of class 10th is cancelled . 10th student.. pic.twitter.com/lzGxr9blZ6— ashfaq (@unknown_devil05) April 14, 2021

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Education and CBSE held a meeting amid the rising demand for cancellation on board exams. The meeting being held today will not only consider CBSE but might also bring a uniform policy or guidelines on board exams across states, as was being demanded by several state ministers.

The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

