CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled and 'Backbenchers' of Twitter Have Topped With Memes

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and high-profile ministers, the Class 12 board exams stand to be cancelled this year for CBSE and CISCE students. The meeting was chaired by PM and attended by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. “It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," an official statement said.

PM Modi said that due to the Covid situation, several states have still opted for a lockdown. Hence, students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in the pandemic situation. He urged that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of PM Modi announced, “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

Following the ‘breaking news’, social media soon flooded with a plethora of memes and reactions putting together the expressions of class 12 students, who were so long hanging on a loose thread awaiting their fate.

Class 12 students after getting news of cancellation #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/5KLkyqLAbe— Aryan Nandel (@iaryannandal) June 1, 2021

Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled ….Meanwhile 12th Class Students Now …#cbseboardexams #CBSE pic.twitter.com/Zqm9CQzDcp — Sameer Haider (@sameerhaider100) June 1, 2021

Class 12th students after knowing about the cancellation of board exams…#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/5Jh7fISwB1— Arpit Agnihotri (@arpitdefence) June 1, 2021

Those who scored less marks in preboards -#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/buayZb78QR— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021

While making the announcement about the cancellation of class 12 board exams, Modi said that the health and safety of students must be made a priority. He stated, “Health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect" adding that anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.

Earlier in April, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed class 12 exams and cancelled class 10 board exams for 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here