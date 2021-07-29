The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has a simple message for the anxious Indian parents awaiting the Class 12 results of their kids: “Don’t be a minimum parent." If you are wondering where you have heard that before, the meme reference is from the second season of Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. CBSE’s meme isn’t out of the blue. The Class 12 board results are to be announced by the end of this month while the time and date for the same hasn’t been notified by CBSE.

Back to the meme, the now-viral tweet by the official Twitter handle of CBSE takes the help of two memes and combines them into one:

One being Chellam Sir or the Google of the show and the second, “Don’t be the minimum guy" is mouthed constantly by Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee’s) IT boss who pesters him into showing more interest in the job and demands better services from him.

In CBSE’s version, Tiwari is seen asking Chellam Sir to tell him about the CBSE results as he is concerned about Atharv’s results. To which Chellam Sir responds by saying, “Don’t be a minimum parent, Sri. Be optimistic. Relax, it’ll be out soon.

Shared on microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday, CBSE’s tweet has garnered thousands of “likes" and “retweets" and elicited hilarious responses from Twitterati.

Hasna tha kya? Vo tho "92 years or EQUITY AND EXCELLENCE" wali post pe has liya tha! pic.twitter.com/GFPn7p8PPV— Ratanprabhapuri (@ratanprabhapuri) July 28, 2021

Banliya extraordinary guy, @BajpayeeManoj please tell them age kya hua tha, cause I think without knowledge step lene ki @cbseindia29 ki aadat hai! #SChelpCBSEprivatestudents pic.twitter.com/lHEE414zJe— Ratanprabhapuri (@ratanprabhapuri) July 28, 2021

Le me to CBSE Private walo ko pass krdo…..yrrr ku life khrb KR rhe ho hamre .,..Kuch toh Socho . Thodi se BHI shram haa apke pass …. pic.twitter.com/gRgzBjVKtp — Ravi Barwal (@RaviBarwal10) July 28, 2021

The Family Man led by Manoj Bajpayee is also returning soon with its third season. The espionage action-thriller is the brainchild of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj and DK. The new season rolled out on Amazon Prime Video revived many twists and turns from the first season. Back with an edgier story and a grander premise, the plot involves a new mission for Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee).

The Family Man drama has so far unfolded in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kashmir. In the second season, the story was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai, and Delhi. The makers might be looking forward to the North Eastern belt of India for the major part of season 3. It will reportedly be set in Nagaland alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

