CBSE Includes Class 10,11 to Evaluate 12 Board Results and Twitter Gets Full Mark for Memes

The CBSE's evaluation policy soon enough opened doors to some hilarious memes on Twitter.

The CBSE's evaluation policy soon enough opened doors to some hilarious memes on Twitter, from the usual jokes associated with poor results in Class 11 to those of pre-board results in Class12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday presented to the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria using which it will evaluate Class 12 students. The students’ performance over the last three years or that from Class 10 will be taken into account to award marks to students and the results will be out by July 31.

An affidavit submitted before the apex court by CBSE, represented by the Attorney General for India KK Venugopal, explained the policy formed by CBSE as to how the assessment of theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 percent weightage to class 12 marks, 30 percent for class 11 and 30 percent for class 10.

40 percent of the marks will be based on the performance of students in Class 12 pre-board exams, 30 percent on their Class 11 final exams and 30 percent marks will be based on the best-of-three Class 10 subject marks, the bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard.

The CBSE’s evaluation policy soon enough opened doors to some hilarious memes on Twitter, from the usual jokes associated with poor results in Class 11 to those of pre-board results in Class12. Check out a few:

This policy will be for the theory section and for practicals the marks will be submitted by schools. The board has also proposed that students who do not feel satisfied with the marks obtained through the present policy can appear in physical examinations when the Covid-19 situation improves.

first published:June 17, 2021, 14:44 IST