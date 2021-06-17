CBSE Includes Class 10,11 to Evaluate 12 Board Results and Twitter Gets Full Mark for Memes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday presented to the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria using which it will evaluate Class 12 students. The students’ performance over the last three years or that from Class 10 will be taken into account to award marks to students and the results will be out by July 31.

An affidavit submitted before the apex court by CBSE, represented by the Attorney General for India KK Venugopal, explained the policy formed by CBSE as to how the assessment of theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 percent weightage to class 12 marks, 30 percent for class 11 and 30 percent for class 10.

40 percent of the marks will be based on the performance of students in Class 12 pre-board exams, 30 percent on their Class 11 final exams and 30 percent marks will be based on the best-of-three Class 10 subject marks, the bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard.

The CBSE’s evaluation policy soon enough opened doors to some hilarious memes on Twitter, from the usual jokes associated with poor results in Class 11 to those of pre-board results in Class12. Check out a few:

Class 11th marks will also be considered for 12th result. #CBSE Le Students to CBSE:- pic.twitter.com/3omKyciULj — Shubham Kumar (@Aaramkhor_sk00) June 17, 2021

#CBSE to evaluate result of Class 12th on the basis class 11 and class 10th marks also#MEMESMeanwhile their class 11th marks. pic.twitter.com/OYVgXgYkSI — HAIL HYDRA! (@HAILHYD54033994) June 17, 2021

This is for all the teachers who say tumahre pre board mein number isleye kaate hai taaki tum boards mein acha kro 💁‍♀️ !#CBSE— ⁷ Aisha 💜💛 ¹¹ (@_Workofgod_) June 17, 2021

#CBSE12th result will be decided on the performance of 10th and 11th.Me: pic.twitter.com/HmloR1VVp2 — Bedardi - राजा (@being_bedardi) June 17, 2021

#CBSEStudents who were demanding for cancellation There situation right now including me also pic.twitter.com/yIFTqHKHMG— Adarsh Rawat (@Adarshrawat9260) June 17, 2021

#CBSE evaluation scheme takes class 10th 11th 12th marks in reference .Le result of students pic.twitter.com/K7sEj9lWMm — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 17, 2021

Those students whose performance of Class XII is too much better than class 10th and 11th.#CBSE #cbseclass12 pic.twitter.com/1pkZ1RGeYG— Ankur Singh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnkurSi14737397) June 17, 2021

#CBSE to decide result on the basis of 10th 11th 12th (internal marks30-30-40)Meanwhile pic.twitter.com/w4X7ZUjxAX— Srb Yadav (@underated_meme) June 17, 2021

#CBSE to Decide Result of Class XII on the Basis of Class 10, Class 11 & Class 12 (Internal Exams).My class 11 marksheet to me right now pic.twitter.com/gNckazBUKQ — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 17, 2021

Students who didn't pass 11th Exams after seeing the evaluation criteria.#CBSE pic.twitter.com/r3yqZFGJy1— Ignored_Inayat (@inayomeister) June 17, 2021

This policy will be for the theory section and for practicals the marks will be submitted by schools. The board has also proposed that students who do not feel satisfied with the marks obtained through the present policy can appear in physical examinations when the Covid-19 situation improves.

