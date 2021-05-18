CBSE Class 12 Students Await Board Exam Cancellation With Memes amid Covid-19 Scare

As Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) await the fate of their board exams this year, netizens have taken to social media to unleash a series of memes depicting their situation.

As the second wave of coronavirus hit the country last month, leaving millions exposed to the deadly virus, the central government decided to reschedule the board exams of class 12. The Human Resource Development Ministry will be taking the final decision regarding the examination by June. On Sunday, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and said that he will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on Monday. However, it still remains unknown as to how the Board Exams for Class 12 will be conducted or if they will be conducted at all.

Considering this looming dread, netizens have found some hilarious memes to express the situation of a Class 12 student awaiting their fate.

Many students have started the #CancelExamsSaveStudents

For some the situation also reminded them of Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue from the movie Damini where the court keeps deferring the case to the next date.

#modiji_cancel12thboards @DrRPNishank do not postponed class 12th board exams. you don’t know how we students are dealing with this current situation. we need an answer. we dont know wether we have to give board exam or not. #CancelExamsSaveStudents #cancel12thboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/UCJTUykp18— Ashish Ranjan (@_ashishranjan_8) May 17, 2021

This scene for Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil movie also served as a meme for the students of class 12 who are looking for some definite answer from the government.

A few students have also mentioned that if the government can cancel the Class 10 Board Exams then why do Class 12 students have to live in suspense.

This dialogue from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was also posted by one of the users to describe their situation.

Shenaaz Gill’s hilarious meme from Bigg Boss season 13 was also posted by some users as it perfectly defined their situation.

#modiji_cancel12thboards#CancelExamsSaveStudentsGovernment cancelled class 10th exams…But are not thinking about class 12th students…Le frustrated class 12 students:- pic.twitter.com/PO7KES0NCK— Animesh Raj (@__just__ani__) May 17, 2021

It sure looks like that class 12 students are starring in a tragic comedy as this meme combines scenes from Masaan and Chup Chupke to present the full picture.

