»
2-min read

CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'

The total pass percentage for this year was 83.4% The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
The total pass percentage for this year was 83.4% The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.
Loading...
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2019, for Class 12 Result on Thursday at 1 pm.

The total pass percentage for this year was 83.4%

As several students who had appeared for the exam furiously searched for the result to look for their scores, something stood out - The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.


Before the results were out, people on Twitter were giving advice on how to avoid the annual phone calls of nosey relatives who ask, "Kitney marks aye?"
















After the results were announced, Netizens started asking, "Ek marks kaise chut gaye?"

Did Twitter just become the nosey relative calling you up to ask for your marks?



































There has been an increase in pass percentage by 0.39. The gender-wise percentage, girls have done better than boys by 9%

Here's how you can check your result.
