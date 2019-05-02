CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
The total pass percentage for this year was 83.4% The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.
As several students who had appeared for the exam furiously searched for the result to look for their scores, something stood out - The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.
Before the results were out, people on Twitter were giving advice on how to avoid the annual phone calls of nosey relatives who ask, "Kitney marks aye?"
*CBSE results have been declared*— Rahul (@iamRahul66) May 2, 2019
Students relatives : 😂 #CBSE pic.twitter.com/u7GT7Gdbx0
Class 12th students seaching for person who told them "12th krlo, uske baad aish he aish hai"#CBSE pic.twitter.com/npa1MiXoLz— Vshal (@SaneAngle) May 2, 2019
Relatives : Beta results kaise rahe?— Seerat 🌸 (@Obsessedsoul_) May 2, 2019
Students :
#CBSE pic.twitter.com/oFq2rALXij
Sharmaji : Beta kitne marks aaye?— Bade Chote (@badechote) May 2, 2019
Me : pic.twitter.com/qtn9VSaCnO
After the results were announced, Netizens started asking, "Ek marks kaise chut gaye?"
Did Twitter just become the nosey relative calling you up to ask for your marks?
CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks this year.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 2, 2019
Waiting for their parents to scold them for losing that one mark. #CBSE
As Hansika Shukla n Karishma Arora tops in #CBSE— Anshuman (@Anshuman88m) May 2, 2019
Me : What's ur rank?
My friend : 124365
Me to my Friend : pic.twitter.com/Q1SUaslZ4P
CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks this year.— Rahul Aswal (@UrRahulAswal) May 2, 2019
Let's see if they send their copy to recheck where did this mark deducted. BTW congratulations to both of them. 😀😂 #CBSE
CBSE topper gets 499/500 pic.twitter.com/MUOFC1EZZP— Sanket संकेत (@sanket) May 2, 2019
CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks.— Akash rout (@akash_rout_007) May 2, 2019
NASA news - This is beyond science. #CBSE
Got 99.8% in CBSE boards.. Not at all happy. With @cbseindia29 why you give me 499/500??— Abhishek Gahawai (@AGahawai) May 2, 2019
Says Hansika Shukla(Cbse topper) pic.twitter.com/pr7otOc7zL
499/500 seriously , 1 mark deducted for Vidyarthi Kalyan Cess . Haha #CBSE— Vivek Sharma (@vvkofficial) May 2, 2019
#CBSE— jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) May 2, 2019
Engineering Colleges after seeing toppers scoring 499/500 : pic.twitter.com/HqpUlqH7SH
So #CBSEResult2019 topper gets 499/500. Parents searching for that 1 Mark. pic.twitter.com/bPpa2rp7iQ— Dr.NEET (@dr_saahab) May 2, 2019
#CBSE— jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) May 2, 2019
Me to my inner self after seeing toppers scoring 499/500 : pic.twitter.com/Q7NZ3Jdjvt
There has been an increase in pass percentage by 0.39. The gender-wise percentage, girls have done better than boys by 9%
Here's how you can check your result.
