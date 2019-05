CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'

Class 12th students seaching for person who told them "12th krlo, uske baad aish he aish hai"#CBSE pic.twitter.com/npa1MiXoLz — Vshal (@SaneAngle) May 2, 2019

Sharmaji : Beta kitne marks aaye?



Me : pic.twitter.com/qtn9VSaCnO — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 2, 2019

CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks this year.



Waiting for their parents to scold them for losing that one mark. #CBSE — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 2, 2019

As Hansika Shukla n Karishma Arora tops in #CBSE

Me : What's ur rank?

My friend : 124365

Me to my Friend : pic.twitter.com/Q1SUaslZ4P — Anshuman (@Anshuman88m) May 2, 2019

CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks this year.

Let's see if they send their copy to recheck where did this mark deducted. BTW congratulations to both of them. 😀😂 #CBSE — Rahul Aswal (@UrRahulAswal) May 2, 2019

CBSE toppers Hansika Shukla & Karishma Arora have scored 499/500 marks.



NASA news - This is beyond science. #CBSE — Akash rout (@akash_rout_007) May 2, 2019

Got 99.8% in CBSE boards.. Not at all happy. With @cbseindia29 why you give me 499/500??

Says Hansika Shukla(Cbse topper) pic.twitter.com/pr7otOc7zL — Abhishek Gahawai (@AGahawai) May 2, 2019

499/500 seriously , 1 mark deducted for Vidyarthi Kalyan Cess . Haha #CBSE — Vivek Sharma (@vvkofficial) May 2, 2019

So #CBSEResult2019 topper gets 499/500. Parents searching for that 1 Mark. pic.twitter.com/bPpa2rp7iQ — Dr.NEET (@dr_saahab) May 2, 2019

#CBSE



Me to my inner self after seeing toppers scoring 499/500 : pic.twitter.com/Q7NZ3Jdjvt — jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) May 2, 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2019, for Class 12 Result on Thursday at 1 pm.The total pass percentage for this year was 83.4%As several students who had appeared for the exam furiously searched for the result to look for their scores, something stood out - The joint toppers, Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh) had a score of 499, out of the total 500.Before the results were out, people on Twitter were giving advice on how to avoid the annual phone calls of nosey relatives who ask, "Kitney marks aye?"After the results were announced, Netizens started asking, "Ek marks kaise chut gaye?"Did Twitter just become the nosey relative calling you up to ask for your marks?There has been an increase in pass percentage by 0.39. The gender-wise percentage, girls have done better than boys by 9%Here's how you can check your result.