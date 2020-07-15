CBSE Class X Board Results Finally Announced and Relatives Have Once Again Topped With Memes

"Kitne marks aaye?"

Days after CBSE class 12 results were out, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The HRD Minister tweeted around noon on Wednesday announcing the CBSE Class 10 result 2020.

"Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority," his tweet read.

The result declaration brought with it the same old feelings of being irritated with questions from everyone, especially the relatives, about the dreaded results.

As the news broke out, Twitter turned into a meme-fest and imagined the reaction of family members calling the students to know about their marks.

#CBSE10thRESULT2020Me calling all my younger siblings, Relatives,juniors... Known... Unknown... and every damn kid of class 10th in my contact list :- pic.twitter.com/BFDPqIK74H — Mohinish vatsa (@Mohinish_vatsa) July 15, 2020

When you fail to score more percentage than your dad in boards.Le Dad-#CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/iXdmKcxs8f — Sankalp (@sankalpx) July 15, 2020

10th and 12th standard students asking marks to each other #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/QUnTI4BceG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020Le students to website for not declaring result be like: pic.twitter.com/yU7bigLK4m — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020Relatives continuous calling for asking my marks. Even result is not announced yet.Le me- pic.twitter.com/yPByc84snN — Tushar singh (@Tushar38660199) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020When you get more get more percentage than sharmaji ka ladka... Your parents to sharmaji : pic.twitter.com/2dLfbmVP4a — ... (@iaminimitable) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 Jab ap 10th ki Marksheet Birth Date verification ke liye do aur samne wala apke marks judge krne lage.. pic.twitter.com/J9Ib1PWie4 — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020Student who got just 39%, but still asking for Sciene stream : pic.twitter.com/uqaKqCABC5 — Pradhumn - the CricFreak (@pradhumn_pratap) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 announced student ignore their relatives call Relatives be like : pic.twitter.com/sFUpqq2Inp — ♕ (@tweethimanshu_) July 15, 2020

10th topper:-I'll take science stream & then i'll easily get admission in IIT and then life is secured.-Le everyone: #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/IU2mjvEiq4 — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) July 15, 2020

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results is 91.46 per cent, which is 0.36 per cent increase from the last year. In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 91.10 per cent.

A total of 18,73,015 students had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams. Of these, 17,13,121 students have cleared the exam successfully.