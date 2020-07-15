BUZZ

2-MIN READ

CBSE Class X Board Results Finally Announced and Relatives Have Once Again Topped With Memes

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results is 91.46 per cent, which is 0.36 per cent increase from the last year. Twitterati celebrated the announcement with memes.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
"Kitne marks aaye?"

Days after CBSE class 12 results were out, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The HRD Minister tweeted around noon on Wednesday announcing the CBSE Class 10 result 2020.

"Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority," his tweet read.

The result declaration brought with it the same old feelings of being irritated with questions from everyone, especially the relatives, about the dreaded results.

As the news broke out, Twitter turned into a meme-fest and imagined the reaction of family members calling the students to know about their marks.

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results is 91.46 per cent, which is 0.36 per cent increase from the last year. In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 91.10 per cent.

A total of 18,73,015 students had appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams. Of these, 17,13,121 students have cleared the exam successfully.

