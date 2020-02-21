CBSE Gets Full Marks for Hilarious Memes As Students Appear for Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 15 for vocational subjects and the main theory papers will begin from February 24. In order to combat stress while informing students about guidelines and instructions to follow during the boards, CBSE has taken to a considerably millennial route for doing the same.

The Board has taken to the official page on Twitter to post memes and relatable content which is on the lines of tips for studying and basic instructions that need to be followed in the exam hall.

In one of the memes that they have shared, the CBSE board has made it clear that entry after 10 am in the exam hall is not allowed, albeit in a humorous manner.

A second post highlighted a meme showing a black and white picture of Albert Einstein. The post was a subtle message for students to start studying for the exams

Informing students that only blue ink pens will be allowed, CBSE shared a rhyming verse whose text too is written in blue.

It comes as no surprise that these memes are going viral among students and netizens too are having fun with these.

Take a look at some other memes that has internet in splits: