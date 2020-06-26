CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Cancelled: What Are The Questions Students Have?

There's a lot of confusion surrounding CBSE and ICSE board examinations.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with ICSE on Thursday decided to cancel the exams of Class X and XII scheduled between July 1 and 15 as the country deals with coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE prepared an assessment scheme which was later approved by the Supreme Court after it had asked it to offer more clarity on the options given to Class 12 students between internal assessment marks and taking the exams at a later date

"For the students of both classes X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For students who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," read the proposed CBSE assessment scheme.









It further said that for students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

With the top court, parents, and anxious students involved in the exam dates and assessments thereon, Indians turned to google to get their answers.



When will CBSE/ICSE announce results?

The CBSE said that results based upon the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon". The same goes for ICSE.



Is ICSE/CBSE exam cancelled?

Yes, the remainder of exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 stands cancelled.

How will CBSE/ICSE assess the cancelled exams?

For CBSE Class XII, the results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance if they desire to do so.

While ICSE is on the same page as CBSE, the former will let the Class X kids also appear in the optional examinations if they take place in the future.

