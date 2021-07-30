CBSE appears to have tapped onto the correct Gen-Z emotions of memes. As result day looms over the heads of several anxious students in India, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that they will declare the class 12 results today. On the official Twitter handle of CBSE, the board used a meme to share the news: “CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M." Students who are eligible for CBSE board results, may recognize the dreadful announcement too well. The date and time of a board exam result often comes as ominous, and brings students flashbacks of writing the exams. This year was different - This is the first time CBSE is declaring results without holding any exams. Even though not all exams could be held in 2020, the board had conducted certain exams and results were computed based on performance in exams held. This year board had devised a new formula of 30:40:30.

The pandemic may have ruined offline classes for school-going kids, but it has certainly brought CBSE closer to them: Instead of a scary black and white printed notice, CBSE used a ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ meme to make the announcement. The photo they used features Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, saying “aakhir woh din aa hi gaya." (Finally, that day is here.)

Just like CBSE, Gen-Z kids too responded to the announcement of date and time of Class 12 results with more memes.

This isn’t the first time CBSE used a meme to make an announcement about its exams. Just one day ago, CBSE posted a simple message for the anxious Indian parents awaiting the Class 12 results of their kids: “Don’t be a minimum parent." If you are wondering where you have heard that before, the meme reference is from the second season of Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.the now-viral tweet by the official Twitter handle of CBSE takes the help of two memes and combines them into one. One being Chellam Sir or the Google of the show and the second, “Don’t be the minimum guy" is mouthed constantly by Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee’s) IT boss who pesters him into showing more interest in the job and demands better services from him. In CBSE’s version, Tiwari is seen asking Chellam Sir to tell him about the CBSE results as he is concerned about Atharv’s results. To which Chellam Sir responds by saying, “Don’t be a minimum parent, Sri. Be optimistic. Relax, it’ll be out soon."

To check their results, students need roll numbers. Since this year, the roll numbers were not distributed, the board has released a ‘roll number finder’. If you want to check your results, here’s a step by step guide.

