Students Double the Memes as CBSE to Hold Two Board Exams for 2022 Batch
Students Double the Memes as CBSE to Hold Two Board Exams for 2022 Batch

CBSE Board Exams 2022: For the academic batch 2021-22, there will be two CBSE board exams - term-I and term-II exams, respectively. Each exam will be held on 50 percent syllabus delivered to students in the said term.

Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, be it attending office or taking exams. As the spread of the deadly infection has pretty much shut all schools, colleges, and the yearly examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now made some amends for the future of students. For the academic batch 2021-22, there will be two board exams - term-I and term-II exams, respectively. Each exam will be held on 50 percent syllabus delivered to students in the said term.

The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed to the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.

The news of “double boards" soon spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter and the students could hardly keep calm.

Earlier in June, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) presented to the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria using which it will evaluate Class 12 students. The students’ performance over the last three years or that from Class 10 will be taken into account to award marks to students and the results will be out by July 31.

Meanwhile, you can read the new pattern of upcoming CBSE boards here.

first published:July 06, 2021, 09:17 IST