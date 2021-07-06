Students Double the Memes as CBSE to Hold Two Board Exams for 2022 Batch

Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, be it attending office or taking exams. As the spread of the deadly infection has pretty much shut all schools, colleges, and the yearly examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now made some amends for the future of students. For the academic batch 2021-22, there will be two board exams - term-I and term-II exams, respectively. Each exam will be held on 50 percent syllabus delivered to students in the said term.

The term-end exams will be of 90-minutes duration. CBSE will set the question paper and send it to the schools along with the marking scheme. The exams will be conducted under the supervision of external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. Marks of both term-I and II will be contributed to the final overall score of students. The term-I will be held in November-December while the term-II will be held in March-April.

The news of “double boards" soon spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter and the students could hardly keep calm.

#CBSE Cancels boards for 2 gradesConducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/HKikuE8xZF— Harsh Phoujadar (@HPhoujadar) July 5, 2021

#cbse thanks for 2 double examination and double stress… pic.twitter.com/SKVIAY2ahU— mishi⁷ (@mydollkoo) July 5, 2021

Me (like any other student) planning to study from December for boards..Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December. #CBSE #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/jDGNX6E5i5— Aastha Priya (@AasthaPriya5) July 5, 2021

#CBSE announces new examination strategyme who is already passed out: pic.twitter.com/Q0yGoqsbHV— वरुण | ਵਰੁਣ | ورون | varun (@Varun_2307) July 5, 2021

Me and the Bois copying Cash Flow MCQs in boards with hand cricket signs#CBSE pic.twitter.com/9MKANvvA0X— UjanSarkar (@SarkarUjan) July 5, 2021

Me after seeing the new #Cbse circular : pic.twitter.com/74L5qtrVaK— Pallavi Shukla (@Pallavi270204) July 5, 2021

#CBSE *CBSE Board Exam 2022 Will Be Held In 2 Parts, On Reduced Syllabus CBSE students rn : pic.twitter.com/y9YjC8F161 — Paras Jain (@_paras25_) July 5, 2021

Me thinking of Cancellation of Exam And #CBSE announced 2 terms exam Me rn : pic.twitter.com/s70nPDnHPp— Vipin (@cuppy_vanilla_) July 6, 2021

#CBSE continuously changing steps for exams Le students : pic.twitter.com/yXBEYBIqwJ— AishwaryA (@DivineAish) July 6, 2021

Me: after completing my assignment and opening Twitter Meanwhile CBSE : #CBSE # board exam pic.twitter.com/UMC6jVqhzq — ANKIT SINGH (@ANKITSI52858853) July 6, 2021

#CBSE Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December…Me pic.twitter.com/YhZ74hAL3P — Krishan Panwar (@Krishan24274406) July 5, 2021

Toppers after the news of #CBSE new examination scheme : pic.twitter.com/CIH1SkqoXB— Abhay Parouha (@AbhayParouha_) July 6, 2021

Earlier in June, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) presented to the Supreme Court the evaluation criteria using which it will evaluate Class 12 students. The students’ performance over the last three years or that from Class 10 will be taken into account to award marks to students and the results will be out by July 31.

