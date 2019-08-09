CCTV Footage Captures 3-Year-Old Boy's Terrifying Fall into Manhole in China

A three-year-old boy was rescued by his father just in time from a manhole in China.

Footage taken last week in Zunyi in southwest China’s Guizhou province shows the boy walking along with his parents on a street and stopping to inspect a manhole. However, curiosity gets better of the boy and he steps onto the loose cover of the manhole, only to disappear into the depths below.

Luckily, the boy’s father spots the mishap and rushes to the rescue of his son. The man initially tries to clamber down the manhole. Realizing that he was getting nowhere with his efforts, the man then decides to go in headfirst and manages to quickly drag the boy out of the manhole.

Footage recorded the shocking moment in Zunyi city, southwest China’s Guizhou province when a boy trod on a loose manhole cover without a warning board and unexpectedly fell in a hole on August 1, 2019. Luckily the hole was shallow enough his parents could drag him to safety. pic.twitter.com/PWR1zuBvJJ — CCTV (@CCTV) August 5, 2019

The manhole cover was loose and there was no warning sign for commuters, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The child is said to be in stable condition and police have alerted the concerned authorities to fix the broken cover.

In February, another small boy narrowly escaped injury after dropping lighted fireworks into a manhole in northern China. The incident which was captured on video showed the boy nearly being engulfed by a huge fireball, which the police later blamed on the fireworks igniting methane in the sewer system below.

A few months later, residents were left stunned after white foam emerged from three manholes in Xi'an city, blanketing 200 metres of a road.

Officials later said the white foam was an agent used in the construction of metro tunnels and had covered the road after leaking into a sewer.

