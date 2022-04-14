CCTV Footage Captures Delivery Driver Tossing Parcel Worth Rs 60K Over 10-ft Fence

People are usually skeptical of ordering expensive stuff online. It might turn out to be a scam or the product might be damaged or it might not function properly. But still many of us take the risk. A Lancashire resident was left angry after the delivery guy “played basketball” with his courier. Cost of the parcel? Just Rs. 60,000. Yes, you read it right. A courier guy tossed a Rs 60k worth parcel 11 feet into the air. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera, and has now gone viral on social media.

Mohammed Ghuff told Mirror UK that he was working in Dubai when the courier chucked his package over the nine-foot fence in Lancashire, last month. The package, containing car parts, laid on the concrete for more than a week.

On returning home, the man found the parcel, delivered by EVRI, soaking wet because it sat out for a week. Ghuff revealed that in the CCTV footage he saw the delivery guy put the parcel on the floor, take a picture, and then throw it over the fence.

Thank you @Hermesparcels for delivering my parcel! I’m not sure if your courier driver was trying to play basket ball with my Parcel!! All my items are damaged… worst courier company ever! pic.twitter.com/UJTmKVGwLV— Liberty Trade Cars Ltd (@LibertyCarsLTD) March 31, 2022

Lashing out at the parcel company, he shared the CCTV footage on Twitter. The video showcased the driver standing outside the large green fence, and trying to throw the brown box over the fence, like a basketball player trying to shoot a hoop. Further, the clip captured the parcel falling to the ground before colliding with a brick wall.

“Thank you Hermesparcels for delivering my parcel! I’m not sure if your courier driver was trying to play basketball with my Parcel!! All my items are damaged… worst courier company ever,” his tweet read.

Ghuff shared that two of the three goods, worth Rs 40,000 were broken. Fortunately, one of the items - an airbag for a car, worth Rs 20,000 was safe.

