CCTV Footage From UK Pub Shows 'Ghost', Manager Says It's Old Owner

Not everyone in this world believes in ghosts. However, some do believe in supernatural powers. Pictures and visuals claiming to show “ghosts" or even “supernatural activities" surface now and then on the internet but nothing has ever been proven. It can’t be denied, though, that there are times when certain videos compel you to think about it. And one such video from a pub in the UK surfaced on the Internet a few days ago.

In the CCTV footage of The Lansdowne Pub of Cardiff in the UK, something unbelievable was recorded. The pub itself uploaded the video on social media. As per the pub manager, this “ghost" appears to be that of the pub’s old owner, who wants to get this place closed by scaring people. Hayley Budd has been working in this pub for the last eight years and she said that the ghost is of Lady Lansdowne, who wants to go to the customers and talk to them. However, several clients have dropped the idea of returning to the pub because of the aforesaid events.

In the latest video, the “ghost of Lansdowne" was seen sitting next to the manager of the pub. In the clip, the chair kept in front of the girl starts moving on its own. It seems as if someone is sitting in a chair. This video was recorded in the CCTV camera of the pub on July 26 at 7:30 in the evening. The pub manager said that when this happened her concentration was on her phone. Suddenly, she felt that someone moved the chair in front of her and sat in it.

The manager even looked under the table to check if there was someone. Finally, she checked the CCTV footage to cross-check if there was any evidence of what she had felt. The clip is now going viral on social media.

