CCTV Footage Shows Collapse of Huge Shelves in Brazilian Supermarket Leaving One Worker Dead

Shelves in a Brazilian supermarket collapsed killing one worker of the market and injuring eight people. The towering shelves collapsed on top of each other, injuring eight people — including staff members and customers, reported Mail Online.

The 21-year-old worker who lost her life in the mishap was Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues. As per the report, she had been working in the Mateus Atacarejo Mix Supermarket in São Luís since the last three months. She was stacking shelves when the towering structure fell on her in the aisle, causing her death.

The CCTV captured the video of the accident when the shelves started falling like dominoes. The metallic shelves, which were stuffed with products, started to fall one after the other. Customers at the supermarket were seen running away from the area. In another video from the supermarket, one can hear screams of the people who were injured in the mishap while many are running to rescue the victims. A small child can be seen rescued by a man from the massive pile of items.

One more video from the tragedy shows boxes of items crashed on the floor and a woman could be heard crying. The next video in the sequence shows that the damaged items were cleared from the supermarket by a chain of people, who are most probably locals.

Six people who suffered injuries were hospitalised while two people were allowed to go home because they had minor injuries.

The disaster happened at around 8:15 pm in the evening of October 2. It could be seen that the retail store had many customers at the time of the accident.

