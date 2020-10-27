CCTV Footage Shows MP Cop Being Dragged on Bonnet After Trying to Stop Car for Traffic Violation

A police personnel in Madhya Pradesh was dragged on the bonnet of a car while he tried to stop the car for traffic violation.

The CCTV footage that has been captured shows the police official approaching the vehicle in a busy market area in Jabalpur. However, when the car refuses to slow down, the official has to jump on to the bonnet to save himself. The car then dragged the cop along for a brief distance before he fell down and sustained injuries, according to a report by ANI.

"A Sub-Inspector named Surendra Yadav was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rule. As the official was trained, he held the bonnet to save himself but when the driver increased the speed of the car he fell on the ground due to which he got injuries on hands," Vijay Tiwari, Station House Officer, told ANI.

#WATCH A police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle in Jabalpur after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rule. Case has been registered. (26.10.2020) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GEFmNgJzbJ — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

A similar incident was reported in Delhi a few days ago.

A Delhi Traffic Police constable, who tried to stop a rashly driven car, was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle for almost half a kilometer in southwest Delhi Cantonment area. The incident took place on Monday evening near Dhaula Kuan. The constable tried to stop the vehicle which had a fancy number plate and was being driven rashly. Constable Mahipal Yadav stopped the vehicle for checking and when the driver tried to flee, he jumped on the bonnet of the car, police said. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.