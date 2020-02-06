CCTV Footage Shows 'Serial Molester' Brazenly Kissing Woman on Deserted Mumbai Bridge

With several cases of sexual violence against women shaking the nation in recent months, a recent incident in a Mumbai railway station has left people in shock.

In CCTV footage that surfaced on January 26, a man in a white shirt is seen ambushing a woman and brazenly kissing a woman on a deserted footbridge in Matunga before running away.

According to an NDTV report, the man has been classified as a repeated offender, who has been caught multiple times on the camera molesting women, and then running away leaving them in a state of shock.

After being identified the police informed that the man was also facing multiple charges of theft.

Despite having such complaints against him, the Mumbai Police is yet to launch a molestation case as no women has yet come forward to file a formal complaint.

A 24-year-old man was booked for similar charges in July 2019 when Malad Police nabbed him for serially molesting women in colleges on his bicycle. The police at the time used CCTV footage after the one of the victims chose to lodge an FIR following an incident of groping. The accused was traced to a slum in Kandivali using CCTV footage.

