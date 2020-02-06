Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

CCTV Footage Shows 'Serial Molester' Brazenly Kissing Woman on Deserted Mumbai Bridge

In a CCTV video that surfaced on January 26, a man in white shirt is seen brazenly kissing a woman on a deserted footbridge in Matunga.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CCTV Footage Shows 'Serial Molester' Brazenly Kissing Woman on Deserted Mumbai Bridge
CCTV footage showing a serial molester kissing a woman on a Mumbai bridge. (Image credit: Twitter)

With several cases of sexual violence against women shaking the nation in recent months, a recent incident in a Mumbai railway station has left people in shock.

In CCTV footage that surfaced on January 26, a man in a white shirt is seen ambushing a woman and brazenly kissing a woman on a deserted footbridge in Matunga before running away.

According to an NDTV report, the man has been classified as a repeated offender, who has been caught multiple times on the camera molesting women, and then running away leaving them in a state of shock.

After being identified the police informed that the man was also facing multiple charges of theft.

Despite having such complaints against him, the Mumbai Police is yet to launch a molestation case as no women has yet come forward to file a formal complaint.

A 24-year-old man was booked for similar charges in July 2019 when Malad Police nabbed him for serially molesting women in colleges on his bicycle. The police at the time used CCTV footage after the one of the victims chose to lodge an FIR following an incident of groping. The accused was traced to a slum in Kandivali using CCTV footage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram