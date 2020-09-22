CDC Finally Admits Coronavirus Spreads Through Air, Takes It Down Hours Later

Can Covid-19 spread through air? As the virus enters it tenth month and our understanding about it grows more, recent research has suggested that the virus can transfer not just by respiratory droplets, but also by aerosols.

While it is just so far research from limited findings, admitting it is considering a major step to take preventive measures to counter it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which had finally included the transmission through air, on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error.

The now-withdrawn guidance, posted on the agency’s website on Friday, recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

“CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted,” the agency told Reuters.

The health agency had said that COVID-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

Presently, the agency's guidance says the virus mainly spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, which can land in the mouth or nose of people nearby.

This was the third major revision to CDC information or guidelines published since May.

"Airborne viruses, including Covid-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread," the site now says.

An official told CNN added that the guidance is "getting revised," but didn't say when the revision would be posted to the CDC's website.

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday.

The agency still believes the disease is primarily spread through droplets, but that in enclosed crowded spaces with inadequate ventilation, aerosol transmission can occur, said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program.