Amul Topical Pays Heroic Tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat's Patriotism: 'Har Sainik k Yaar'

The passing of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika who was also the Army Wives Welfare Association president along with 11 others plunged the whole country into grief. The IAF chopper crash took place in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills when Gen Rawat and staff were travelling to

Wellington Staff College to speak to students at an event. As tributes poured in from all quarters for the military frontman, Amul India also in its own way took to social media to pay its respects to CDS Rawat for his services to his country.

Amul, well known for its topicals about relevant issues and people also took to social media to share one for the braveheart who served India for so long. The topical showed CDS Rawat wearing his uniform, walking amid a backdrop of war. The photo also wrote an inspirational and tributary message on it in Hindi - ‘Har sainik k yaar thhe woh, Dushman k liye talwar thhe woh’. (He was a friend for every soldier, and a sword for every enemy)… General Bipin Rawat 1958-2021."

The topical was loved by netizens and everyone thanked Amul for paying such a beautiful tribute to CDS Rawat.

Fell in love with these creative thoughts of yours.. ❤️ Kudos to the person/team behind this..! https://t.co/UAF2inK7vo— Dr Gayatri Uppalapati (@gayamsharma) December 10, 2021

Salutes to this great fighter.. His like will always be held in great reverence 🙏🙏 https://t.co/s5sWwfZdAh— SAIJI's nabanita 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🪔 (@nabanita_1994) December 9, 2021

Thankyou for your service General. May we carry his ideas and vision forward. 💔🇮🇳 https://t.co/NKOEKc556p— Yamini Singh Gurjar (@yaminisinghh) December 9, 2021

PM Narendra Modi and India’s top military brass on Thursday paid homage to CDS Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft. Others including Defence minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval as well as the three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid tribute to the departed. Earlier in Tamil Nadu, the mortal remains of the victims were wrapped in the Indian tricolour and taken to Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington in decorated army trucks where senior army officials, Tamil Nadu ministers and veterans laid wreaths and floral tributes.

On Thursday, the flight data recorder or the ‘black box’ of the helicopter was retrieved.

