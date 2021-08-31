Bengaluru-based artist Indu Antony’s art installation, “Cecilia-ed", is intricate because it has one 76-year-old woman at the core of it all. In a sense, Antony’s Cecilia is ‘every woman’. And that she has to be, because in their project, Antony and Cecilia seek to portray the way that perhaps all Indian women interact with public spaces. As we ask for lesser and lesser: a harassment-free zone, an unremarkable trip on public transport, Antony, in a conversation with News18, asked one fundamental question: “How many of us can think of lying down in a park at night?" Antony’s project started out towards the end of 2018, when she chanced upon her muse in the figure of her friend, Cecilia. Vivacious and confident, as she watched Cecilia ride her way to church one day, Antony was inspired. “I thought there was no one better for my project than her," she said. Antony’s “Cecilia-ed" addresses the fact that women are constantly “on guard". In a way, her art is about more than liberation: it is about “letting go".

For the project to take shape, transforming Cecilia into a celebrity was a necessity. This was the part that lifted their project into a space of heightened reality. Volume has traditionally been a part of reclamation: it is the way that the oppressed seek to have their voices heard. Antony told News18 that for her, the inception of the project was when she was attacked on the street. Speaking to other women, she found out almost everybody had similar experiences to share. The initiative was an attempt to start a conversation around the same. Antony decided to use the prevailing celebrity culture to her advantage. She wanted to transform Cecilia into a celebrity; make her the face of this project, like “Vodafone had Shah Rukh Khan," she quipped.

All the technicolour clothes that Cecilia wears while posing in the photographs taken by Antony, are the former’s and are styled by her. The photoshoots are all conducted entirely at Cecilia’s house. Their Instagram page, “Ceciliaed_always", captures Cecilia in all her vivaciousness, in stark juxtaposition to her paltry, very real backgrounds. The page also shares many of Cecilia’s quirky quotes along with the photographs: “When life gives you tomatoes make a nice peppery tomato rasam. Don’t forget to lick your lips after" or “Never lose the dance in your life". In all of the photos, the background remains the same, while Cecilia and her myriad outfits keep renewing in the foreground.

Antony stressed on Cecilia’s confidence as the primary factor that made her the perfect vessel for this project. “She is confident, she does not care what anyone has to say about her. In a way, she is someone I would want to be like". Perhaps, Cecilia, in all her courage, is the woman that many of us wish we could afford to be like. Was it important, then, that Cecilia be of the age that she is — 76? Was Antony trying to make a statement with it, try to break some glass ceiling? “No," said Antony. “It had entirely to do with Cecilia’s personality and sense of style."

Antony’s art and photography project demonstrates a gradual reclamation of public spaces by women. Together, they host “reopening" ceremonies for streets in Bengaluru that are not considered safe for women, according to a report by NDTV. Deccan Herald reported that at these ceremonies, pamphlets are handed out and a helpline number is shared. The NDTV report elaborated that for these events, Cecilia rides down in fancy cars to “reopen" the streets for women.

With all said and done, Antony told News18 that she was aware that change would not be fast and that women will continue to feel unsafe in many public spaces for a long time. However, these two women’s project is a slow trickle of colour into the oppressive darkness of many of our streets.

