Ceiling Fan Drops on Vietnamese Family Having Dinner, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Have you ever looked up at the ceiling and wondered - what if the fan falls down? Do you get afraid when the fan is on at a high speed? If not, then this spine-chilling video might instill that fear. A Vietnamese family got the fright of their life after a ceiling fan fell right amidst them when they were having dinner. The clip, shared by ViralHog, is doing rounds on social media and in no time it has gone viral. Though the family was having dinner just beneath the fan, miraculously all escaped unhurt. A young boy who was sitting just between the blades did not receive any injury. But the incident definitely left the family in shock.

In the viral video, one can see a family of six sitting on a floor mat and enjoying their dinner. As the clip progresses, one can see the little boy looking here and there on hearing an unfamiliar sound. And seconds after he looks up at the fan, it drops just on the laps of the child and the father. While the rest family sits in shock, the mother rushes and grabs her child. Moments later, the father picked the fan and placed it aside as the family resumed their dinner.

Watch the full video here -

The video has racked up over 44 thousand views and has left netizens shocked. People cannot really foresee such incidents and it can happen to anyone of us. Highlighting how lucky the family is to escape from the incident narrowly, people called it a “miracle.” Some even believed that the family’s guardian angels are doing an excellent job. “Those 3 are the most luckiest people,” wrote a YouTube user.

Some even pointed out that the young boy’s “sixth sense” had warned him as he was looking up at the fan seconds before it dropped. This is not the first time, ViralHog often shared videos that leave netizens shocked.

