Celebrating 26 Years of Marriage, Obamas Thank Each Other With Adorable Tributes
Barack and Michelle Obama are the cutest couple, ever.
(Image: Instagram/@michelleobama)
So, naturally, it comes as no surprise when the former US President took to Twitter to wish his wife on their 26th marriage anniversary.
Wishing Michelle on the occasion, Barack wrote that his wife was an extraordinary person and "someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with."
Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018
Michelle, not wanting to leave any opportunity to compliment Barack, replied to his message with a tweet where she thanked him for 26 years of love, trust and respect, further thanking him "for being a man who always lifts up and honours me and our wonderful girls."
Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018
The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, after three years of dating. They first met in Chicago where Michelle was assigned to advise Barack at the law firm he was working at during law school.
Previously, in May, Michelle had even shared a throwback photo of the couple's wedding day on Instagram where Barack can be seen adjusting her heels.
View this post on Instagram
You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.
Earlier, on their 25th anniversary, Barack had shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife on Facebook where he thanked her and said, "The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”
And needless to say that everyone is here for the Obamas.
Marriage Goals!!!— kdiamond (@kjwdiamond) October 3, 2018
Happy Anniversary. We miss you both so darn much.— leeleeb50🌊🌊🌊 (@leeleeb50) October 3, 2018
I love you both and your family so much! So happy you exist in this world. Congratulations on a beautiful life together. Wishing you many more to come. 💖— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 4, 2018
My god - even just reading the tweet....you don’t really know how really good you’ve got it, until it’s gone.— CoreyMarshallSteele (@CorCattDelaware) October 3, 2018
Happy anniversary! Thank you for being the decent, respectable people you are. America is falling apart!— Anne Janes (@WVAnne) October 4, 2018
Happy Anniversary Michelle and Obama! We miss you so!! Please help us!!— Susan Vogel (@susaun28) October 3, 2018
