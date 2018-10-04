Celebrating 26 Years of Marriage, Obamas Thank Each Other With Adorable Tributes



Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018



Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj



— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018



Barack and Michelle Obama are absolute couple goals. Not just that, the couple always makes sure to acknowledge their love for each other through the sweetest tributes on social media.So, naturally, it comes as no surprise when the former US President took to Twitter to wish his wife on their 26th marriage anniversary.Wishing Michelle on the occasion, Barack wrote that his wife was an extraordinary person and "someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with."Michelle, not wanting to leave any opportunity to compliment Barack, replied to his message with a tweet where she thanked him for 26 years of love, trust and respect, further thanking him "for being a man who always lifts up and honours me and our wonderful girls."The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, after three years of dating. They first met in Chicago where Michelle was assigned to advise Barack at the law firm he was working at during law school.Previously, in May, Michelle had even shared a throwback photo of the couple's wedding day on Instagram where Barack can be seen adjusting her heels.Earlier, on their 25th anniversary, Barack had shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife on Facebook where he thanked her and said, "The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”And needless to say that everyone is here for the Obamas.