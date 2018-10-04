GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Celebrating 26 Years of Marriage, Obamas Thank Each Other With Adorable Tributes

Barack and Michelle Obama are the cutest couple, ever.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Celebrating 26 Years of Marriage, Obamas Thank Each Other With Adorable Tributes
(Image: Instagram/@michelleobama)
Loading...
Barack and Michelle Obama are absolute couple goals. Not just that, the couple always makes sure to acknowledge their love for each other through the sweetest tributes on social media.

So, naturally, it comes as no surprise when the former US President took to Twitter to wish his wife on their 26th marriage anniversary.

Wishing Michelle on the occasion, Barack wrote that his wife was an extraordinary person and "someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with."




Michelle, not wanting to leave any opportunity to compliment Barack, replied to his message with a tweet where she thanked him for 26 years of love, trust and respect, further thanking him "for being a man who always lifts up and honours me and our wonderful girls."





The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, after three years of dating. They first met in Chicago where Michelle was assigned to advise Barack at the law firm he was working at during law school.

Previously, in May, Michelle had even shared a throwback photo of the couple's wedding day on Instagram where Barack can be seen adjusting her heels.





Earlier, on their 25th anniversary, Barack had shared a heartfelt tribute for his wife on Facebook where he thanked her and said, "The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”



And needless to say that everyone is here for the Obamas.

















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...