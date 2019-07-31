Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Celebrities Take to Twitter to Lament the Mysterious Death of CCD Owner VG Siddhartha

The business tycoon's body is said to have been found on the banks of Nethravati River, 5 km from the bridge, where he had last been seen on Monday evening.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Celebrities Take to Twitter to Lament the Mysterious Death of CCD Owner VG Siddhartha
Cafe Coffe Day founder VG Siddhartha.
Loading...

In a tragic incident, the body of India's beloved Coffe King VG Siddhartha, also the founder of the country's largest homegrown coffee chain 'Cafe Coffee Day', was found on Wednesdays morning after over a day of frantic searching.

The business tycoon's body is said to have been found on the banks of Nethravati River, 5 km from the bridge, where he had last been seen on Monday evening. Before he went missing, Siddhartha had written in a reported letter to the board of directors and his CCD family that he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”.

Several celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the mysterious death of Siddhartha, who was the son-in-law of former Karntaka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna.

Meanwhile, all outlets of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) have decided to remain shut on Wednesday across the country in memory of its founder-chairman

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram