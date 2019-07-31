Celebrities Take to Twitter to Lament the Mysterious Death of CCD Owner VG Siddhartha

In a tragic incident, the body of India's beloved Coffe King VG Siddhartha, also the founder of the country's largest homegrown coffee chain 'Cafe Coffee Day', was found on Wednesdays morning after over a day of frantic searching.

The business tycoon's body is said to have been found on the banks of Nethravati River, 5 km from the bridge, where he had last been seen on Monday evening. Before he went missing, Siddhartha had written in a reported letter to the board of directors and his CCD family that he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”.

Several celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the mysterious death of Siddhartha, who was the son-in-law of former Karntaka CM and BJP leader SM Krishna.

Among many memorable @CafeCoffeeDay experiences - this one touched me. 2010, I was traveling with my toddler son. Had forgotten to carry milk. I asked CCD to fill a bottle for me, charge me for 2 coffees. They refused to bill it. RIP #VGSiddhartha, your brand will live long. pic.twitter.com/eAalRNoYkO — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 31, 2019

Quite heartbreaking! #CafeCoffeeDay changed our notion of ‘hanging out’ and changed what our post school / college day looked like.. not to mention changed what a dating looked like ! I’m not a finance expert but this is so sad! ☹️ https://t.co/AN2fu9tGkV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 31, 2019

Still can't get over why a successful entrepreneur should commit suicide. I do hope we find the real answer and not one that is easy to give. #VGSiddhartha. I wish #CafeCoffeeDay well and I will remain a customer.(#CCD reference unsolicited) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 31, 2019

I choked on this news. Pressures (financial & moreover mental), can drive the motivated to unknown & unexpected places. From a man who started the coffee experience that turned into a habit, for the urban Indian... I am shattered upon hearing about#vgsiddharth 🙏🏽 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 30, 2019

So so sad. Time for some reality check. Today is the day we realise the nature of “Ease of Doing Business”. #Cafecoffeeday pic.twitter.com/mtsv1Zpd6t — Smita (@smitapop) July 30, 2019

No amount of money guarantees a peaceful life. A lot can happen over coffee, except negotiating life and business maybe. Our lives are ironic to our names, while 1 Siddhartha became the symbol of peace, the other teaches us the true importance of it. #VGSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) July 31, 2019

Meanwhile, all outlets of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) have decided to remain shut on Wednesday across the country in memory of its founder-chairman