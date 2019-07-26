Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty

Do we smell a new Fenty product promotion? Nope, just Rihanna.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Turns out, music icon Rihanna apparently smells really good. In fact, she smells so delicious that multiple celebrities have spoken out about how alluring her scent is.

And now, Twitter user @thickannawhore has compiled a hilarious thread of videos and screengrabs showing celebrities gushing about Rihanna's scent.

Taking to Twitter, the user, who simply goes by the name 'ni', posted about Rihanna's scent.

The 'thread' is followed by a number of celebrities and influencers remarking how delicious the music icon smells.

While some exclaimed that she smells like 'heaven', American radio personality, television host and producer Ryan Seacrest who admitted he smells 'everyone on the red carpet', called her "the best smelling celeb" at the Grammys.

Celebs like Cardi B, Youtube sensastion Nikkie Tutorials, Jennifer Lawrence too exclaimed how good Rihanna smells. In fact, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson even made talk show host Norton Graham smell Rihanna when they appeared on his show together.

Here's what was posted:

However, what the thread, unfortunately did not answer was which perfume does Rihanna actually wear. According to Harper's Bazaar, while Rihanna has a collection of 11 perfumes with the fragrance house Parlux, she does not wear her own perfume every day and according to a 2016 clip on Instagram, Rihanna's friend @StylishGent filmed a video with Rihanna back in 2016 in which he spills that she's wearing By Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy.

However,the thread could just be a marketing gimmick. After all, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has not released a new scent since last year and a new Riri frangrance could just be in the works.

