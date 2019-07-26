Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
Do we smell a new Fenty product promotion? Nope, just Rihanna.
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Turns out, music icon Rihanna apparently smells really good. In fact, she smells so delicious that multiple celebrities have spoken out about how alluring her scent is.
And now, Twitter user @thickannawhore has compiled a hilarious thread of videos and screengrabs showing celebrities gushing about Rihanna's scent.
Taking to Twitter, the user, who simply goes by the name 'ni', posted about Rihanna's scent.
rihanna smells fucking good(a thread) pic.twitter.com/qKU4hXUAWn— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
The 'thread' is followed by a number of celebrities and influencers remarking how delicious the music icon smells.
While some exclaimed that she smells like 'heaven', American radio personality, television host and producer Ryan Seacrest who admitted he smells 'everyone on the red carpet', called her "the best smelling celeb" at the Grammys.
Celebs like Cardi B, Youtube sensastion Nikkie Tutorials, Jennifer Lawrence too exclaimed how good Rihanna smells. In fact, celebrity chef Nigella Lawson even made talk show host Norton Graham smell Rihanna when they appeared on his show together.
Here's what was posted:
@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/x37zbNsxvx— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
@LilNasX pic.twitter.com/qkV9VplmG7— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
@nickjonas pic.twitter.com/qZvbLeHR2q— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/422fvPLswn— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
Nigella Lawson, Marilyn Manson and Norton Graham pic.twitter.com/e63ocTDjfB— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
Jim Parsons pic.twitter.com/kdZ19EUMbr— ni (@thickannawhore) July 23, 2019
However, what the thread, unfortunately did not answer was which perfume does Rihanna actually wear. According to Harper's Bazaar, while Rihanna has a collection of 11 perfumes with the fragrance house Parlux, she does not wear her own perfume every day and according to a 2016 clip on Instagram, Rihanna's friend @StylishGent filmed a video with Rihanna back in 2016 in which he spills that she's wearing By Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy.
However,the thread could just be a marketing gimmick. After all, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has not released a new scent since last year and a new Riri frangrance could just be in the works.
Also Watch
-
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- AR Murugadoss Treats Fans With New Pictures of Rajinikanth From Darbar, See Here
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic