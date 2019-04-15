English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of Harmony
Ma is one of the world's most celebrated cellists. He has performed for eight American presidents and has received the National Medal of the Arts, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the J. Paul Getty Medal Award, among other honours.
Sandeep Das with Yo-Yo Ma. Photo courtesy: sandeepdas.com
World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed at the US-Mexico border to make a statement about global unity, urging listeners to "build bridges, not walls", the media reported.
The classical musician brought his touring Bach Project to Laredo, Texas, in hopes that his music will connect people with each other no matter their cultural differences, CNN reported on Sunday.
"I've lived my life at the borders. Between cultures. Between disciplines. Between musics. Between generations," said Ma, who performed with the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, which connects Texas and Mexico, as a backdrop behind him. "In culture, we build bridges, not walls. A country is not a hotel and it's not full," he added.
Ma's performance on Saturday was planned as part of a Day of Action, a joint event involving Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to celebrate the common culture between the adjoining border cities.
His appearance came as President Donald Trump continues to pursue his goal of building a wall along the US Southern border.
In 2018, he embarked on his ambitious Bach Project, a plan to perform Bach's cello suites in 36 locations around the world.
You can check out scenes from the performance below.
(With IANS inputs)
#BachProject comes to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo on the US-Mexico border this week. #CultureConnectsUs https://t.co/Kr0IjdvA96— Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) April 9, 2019
