Cello Teacher Slays Racist Mother of Student Who Complained of 'Ethnic Stench' in Her House

Music is known to unite everyone beyond religion, caste, creed, gender and belief. However, some people cannot let go of their bigotry, as a was displayed by a woman in

A cello teacher, who signs off as Ms Asif, took to Twitter to share an incident where the mother of one of her pupils tried to pass a racist remark by saying that her kid leaves the teacher’s house with an "ethnic stench".

She shared it with the caption, “White people are so subtly racist, this is an email I just received from a student’s mother.”

White people are so subtly racist, this is an email I just received from a student’s mother. pic.twitter.com/iJdh7l3ISk — ❣️ (@sxinxm_) December 28, 2019

The mother has started the mail by thanking the teacher for helping her kid. However, she later mentioned that the kid’s clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ and she doesn’t want her kid ‘to be smelling Indian in public’.

She replied in the tweet, “also for those people wondering why his clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ it’s because this kid is always mfing hungry, his parents once told me they skip on his meals so he could lose weight, the kid is 9!!!!!! so I always feed him whatever’s cooked at home bcos I feel for the kid.(sic)”

The music teacher also posted her reply to the mail, with the caption, “my reply for those who are wondering.”

Netizens have applauded the teacher for her measured reply, and pointed out the racism by the mother. Here is what they wrote:

"mindless" is exactly what her email is - nothing subtle about her racism. — Maury Rempel (@mauryrempel) December 28, 2019

how did anyone even think that that was remotely acceptable to think/say/EMAIL to another human — saffron geena tomlinson (@saffron_geena) December 28, 2019

Wow. Kudos to you for your measured and clear response, and for the kindness you have demonstrated to your student. Has the mom answered your response yet? — Kathy Flaherty (@ConnConnection) December 28, 2019

Man, you add ONE spice other than salt and pepper to your food and suddenly it’s “ethnic” — Zariya (@zariyagrant) December 28, 2019

