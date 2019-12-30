Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Cello Teacher Slays Racist Mother of Student Who Complained of 'Ethnic Stench' in Her House

Ms Asif took to Twitter to share an incident where the mother of one of her pupils said her kid leaves the teacher’s house with an 'ethnic stench'

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cello Teacher Slays Racist Mother of Student Who Complained of 'Ethnic Stench' in Her House
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

Music is known to unite everyone beyond religion, caste, creed, gender and belief. However, some people cannot let go of their bigotry, as a was displayed by a woman in

A cello teacher, who signs off as Ms Asif, took to Twitter to share an incident where the mother of one of her pupils tried to pass a racist remark by saying that her kid leaves the teacher’s house with an "ethnic stench".

She shared it with the caption, “White people are so subtly racist, this is an email I just received from a student’s mother.”

The mother has started the mail by thanking the teacher for helping her kid. However, she later mentioned that the kid’s clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ and she doesn’t want her kid ‘to be smelling Indian in public’.

She replied in the tweet, “also for those people wondering why his clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ it’s because this kid is always mfing hungry, his parents once told me they skip on his meals so he could lose weight, the kid is 9!!!!!! so I always feed him whatever’s cooked at home bcos I feel for the kid.(sic)”

The music teacher also posted her reply to the mail, with the caption, “my reply for those who are wondering.”

Netizens have applauded the teacher for her measured reply, and pointed out the racism by the mother. Here is what they wrote:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram