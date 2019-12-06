Cellphone Distraction is Causing More Head and Neck Injuries than Ever Before

A study done by JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg claims that phone–related injuries to the head and neck have increased steeply over the last two decades. It also stated that most of such cases happen to people aged between 13 to 29 years.

The study states, “Cell phone–related injuries to the head and neck have increased steeply over the recent 20-year period, with many cases resulting from distraction. Although the disposition of most cases is simple, some injuries bear a risk of long-term complications. Many of these injuries occurred among those aged 13 to 29 years and were associated with common activities, such as texting while walking.”

Boris Paskhover, chief of facial plastics and reconstructive surgery at Rutgers New Jersey medical school and co-author of the study told The Guardian, “Nobody in their right mind would ever read a book while they are walking, why would they read an entire article on the phone while they are walking? But, everyone does it, everyone. I do it.”

The data of the said study has been collected from January 1998 to December 2017, from around 100 hospitals in the United States. As per the study, more than 2,500 cases at the emergency departments with head and neck injuries, were related to the use of mobile phones.

The researchers have claimed that the numbers increased in 2007, the year in which Apple’s iPhone was released and smartphones became very common. As estimated by researchers by 2016 the rate of such accidents had reached around 29 new cases per million people, every year.

The study has also asserted on the need of educating and promoting safe practices for using cell phones as the same gain more influence in an individual’s daily life.

