'Centenarian Daredevil': 103-Year-old US Man Sets World Record for Oldest Tandem Parachute Jump

"Age is just a number".

The famous line is taken too seriously by some like the elderly Indian woman, who performed stunts on the street, Harriette Thompson, who started running marathons at age 76 or Wesley Brown who served as a Judge at the Kansas District Court for 50 years till age 104 when he passed away.

A 103-year-old man from Georgetown, Texas in the USA has now become a part of the daredevil group, earning a Guinness World Record for the oldest tandem parachute jump (male). The 103 years and 181 days old man was born on January 4, 1917.

In the video posted by GWR, they called him a ‘Centenarian Daredevil.’ The two-minute-long video gives details about the man and is a recording of his adventure.

The 103-year-old said he would do it if his grandsons graduated college! 😳 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 3, 2020

Alfred Blaschke, also known as Al, the old man in the video, first skydived in the year 2017 on the occasion of his 100th birthday and made a promise to himself that he will do it again when his grandsons graduate from college.

Manager of Skydive Spaceland Thomas Hughes confirmed that he jumped from a moving plane at the height of 14,000 feet.

When Al went on the adventure, his friends and family and even some of the state officials gathered to see him achieve the record, as per the report on the website of the Guinness World Records.

Al remained in free fall till 6,000 feet when he reached a terminal velocity of 120 miles per hour. It took him 5 minutes to complete the dive.

Speaking about his feat, Al said that it was perfect. He continued, “Skydiving is a very safe sport these days. Statistically, it’s more dangerous to get snacks out of a vending machine.”

The man who helped fearless Al achieve this record was Don Cameron, who is a certified Skydive Spaceland tandem jump instructor.