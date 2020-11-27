Centenarian in China Credits Smoking, Booze and Eating 'Whatever he Wants' as Secret to Long Life

Who said following a healthy diet and physical exercises would guarantee a long life. A 100-year-old man in China has defied all the norms and has shown the world the smoking and drinking pave the way to a long life.

Zhang Kemin from Jinjin in China, revealed in a recent interview that the secret to his long life is a lifetime of smoking, drinking, and eating whatever he wants.

On June 27 this year Kemin turned 100 and said during a television interview earlier this year that he never worries about what he eats and hardly ever gets annoyed.

According to LadBible, the centenarian went on to say that alcohol and cigarettes were his biggest passions in life. However, he confessed that he reduced his alcohol intake after turning 90 to prevent any accidents at work. The happy-go-lucky Kemin shares his home with five generations of his family.

Kemin boasts of smoking one packet of cigarettes every day. He had started smoking after having picked up the habit when he was just 20 years old. In the television interview Kemin said that now he cannot figure out whether smoking and drinking are good or bad, reports LadBible.

Kemin left his home at the age of 15 to work as a shop apprentice and that is where he started smoking to socialise at work. He became a farmer after his marriage but also kept his job of bookkeeping for extra income.

Now, he mostly enjoys going out for walks, but outdoor activities become a bit difficult when it starts raining. During rainy days, Kemin likes to smoke and watch television.

Kemin, who doesn’t have any major health issues, said that as his hearing powers are depleting his family members have to shout in order to have a conversation with him.