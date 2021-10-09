Centuries-old Tradition Makes Muslim Family Part of Durga Puja in Assam's Devi Doul

Tasmiya and Tasmina, daughters of late Manirud Doullah will be part of this year’s Durga puja celebration. They said they have deep faith for Devi Doul and their family will continue this tradition forever. In Assam a historical tradition cherished with exemplary religious harmony marks the significance of Durga Puja in Devi Doul of Sivasagar. The Ahom era temple that was built in 1734 AD during Swargadeu Siva Singha’s rule, by his wife, queen Ambika Devi, has come to possess a much greater significance of late. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, the historic Devi Doul of Sivasagar is known for a legacy of great communal harmony and mutual admiration of different faiths. For centuries, this temple has imbibed religious faith with Hindu-Muslim communal harmony in its unique tradition. Since the temple was built by a Muslim family, the Doullah’s were a part of annual Durga Puja celebration of Devi Doul. Every year the family receives puja offering/Prasad from the temple as part of a historic tradition. For generations, the Doullah family that lives in Dhai Ali of Sivasagar has been proudly carrying this tradition forward, alongside the centuries-old temple.

Doullah family members played the ‘dhak’ in the first Durga puja when the temple was built and as a gesture of goodwill, the temple offered puja offering to them. Later generations of the family who no longer played durga puja ‘dhak’ at doul continue accepting the customary Prasad from Devi Doul as part of the tradition their ancestors started. During Durga Puja this has been a proud moment for the Doullah family and this year too there will be no exception, with the new generation set to to carry the legacy forward. For many years, the seniormost member of the Doullah family, Manirud Doullah, was part of the tradition and accepted the temple offering during Durga Puja. Unfortunately, in the month of May, he passed away at the age of 79 due to Covid-19. After Manirud Doullah’s demise, the family is keen to keep up the Durga Puja tradition in Devi doul and this year his daughters Tasmiya Doullah, Tasmina Doullah and the rest of the family will receive the traditional Durga Puja offering from the temple.

“We don’t have the slightest hesitation, with our innermost respect we are excitedly waiting to receive puja offering from Devi Doul. We have deep faith in Devi Doul. Last year we couldn’t go to the temple because of Covid, so the temple management sent the Prasad to our home. This year we will go to the temple by ourselves. Our family is enthusiastic enough about being a part of this communal harmony to keep it going forever.” Tasmiya told News18.

Temple management committee member Basanta Gogoi also confirmed this year puja tradition will be followed same as old times. “The Doullah family will get their Prasad offering from Devi Doul. We will offer them the fruits which are offered to Devi ma as part of our beautiful tradition. This exemplary act marks unique communal harmony. We will keep it up forever.”

Durga Puja celebration will start on 11th October and the temple committee is ready to celebrate Durga Puja following all Covid norms. Only 10-12 people at one time will be allowed to visit Devi ma. The priest of the temple is also enthusiastic to make the new generation of Doullah family a part of Durga puja celebration of the historic temple. Devi Doul of Sivasagar is an architectural treasure of Ahom era and there are numbers of hindu deity sculptures can be seen in the walls of the mandir. The temple sanctum and entrance was built in a unique style. The historic Shiva Dol and Vishnu Dol also lie within the same premises and are famous for their architecture constructed during the reign of Ahom Dynasty.

(With photo and inputs from Prodip Gogoi)

