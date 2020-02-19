English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CEO Dipali Goenka Dances with Employees in Video, Twitter Asks Other Bosses to Take Note

CEO Dipali Goenka Dances with Employees in Video, Twitter Asks Other Bosses to Take Note

Dipali Goenka can be seen dancing between the office’s cubicles with other employees cheering her and dancing along with her.

Share this:

A video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her colleagues in an office has taken the internet by storm. The video of Dipali grooving to a popular song ‘Muqabla’ from the film Street Dancer 3D has garnered quite a positive response from netizens.

In the short clip, Dipali Goenka can be seen dancing between the office’s cubicles with other employees cheering her and dancing along with her.

The video was uploaded on Twitter and has garnered over 1.5 lakh views. Many users praised Dipali Goenka, with RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka sharing the video and captioning it, “Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture.”

Dipali Goenka extended her thanks to Harsh Goenka’s tweet and said she would “love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy"..

To her query, Harsh Goenka replied saying he has been trying to inculcate the culture of happiness at work, but, added that he needs to learn a few things from her.

Dipali Goenka also shared the post tagging Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, writing "This is my #WorkPlaceHappy. What's yours?".

Apart from it, some other users also appreciated Dipali Goenka, with a person saying that any company’s success depends upon morale of its employees.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story