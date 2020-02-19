CEO Dipali Goenka Dances with Employees in Video, Twitter Asks Other Bosses to Take Note

A video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her colleagues in an office has taken the internet by storm. The video of Dipali grooving to a popular song ‘Muqabla’ from the film Street Dancer 3D has garnered quite a positive response from netizens.

In the short clip, Dipali Goenka can be seen dancing between the office’s cubicles with other employees cheering her and dancing along with her.

The video was uploaded on Twitter and has garnered over 1.5 lakh views. Many users praised Dipali Goenka, with RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka sharing the video and captioning it, “Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture.”

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

Dipali Goenka extended her thanks to Harsh Goenka’s tweet and said she would “love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy"..

Thanks for the shoutout @hvgoenka. Would love to see your #WorkPlaceHappy! 💃🏼 — Dipali Goenka (@DipaliGoenka) February 19, 2020

To her query, Harsh Goenka replied saying he has been trying to inculcate the culture of happiness at work, but, added that he needs to learn a few things from her.

Trying hard to inculcate the culture of happiness at work. Need to learn a few things from you. 👍 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2020

Dipali Goenka also shared the post tagging Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, writing "This is my #WorkPlaceHappy. What's yours?".

Apart from it, some other users also appreciated Dipali Goenka, with a person saying that any company’s success depends upon morale of its employees.