Cersei Lannister's Obsession With Elephants Has 'Game of Thrones' Fans in Splits
It's already hard to please Cersei Lannister, even more so when you have no elephants to offer her.
Image: HBO / Hotstar.
Game of Thrones - as adapted by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, is reaching its end and the eighth and final season's episode one premiered to much anticipation, amusement, and hilarious memes around the world on April 14.
GoT fans were treated with reunions and introductions after a hiatus of almost two years when Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), her army of the Dothraki, Unsullied and Second Sons, along with her two full-grown dragons arrive in Winterfell.
But the scene that caught the Internet talking (apart from the Bran- Jaime face-off) was Cersei's disappointment to the fact that she'll not be seeing elephants anytime soon. Thanks to Euron Greyjoy and the Golden Company.
In the seventh season's finale, Cersei reveals to her brother Jamie about a secret plan with Euron to power her weak Lannister army. Flash forward season eight episode one, Euron finally arrives at King's Landing with Golden Company's head and informs her they have 20,000 men, 2000 horses but no elephants.
"I wanted those elephants," a distraught Cersei says, absolutely devastated at this news. Such is her obsession with the mammals, she even brings up the topic immediately after fornicating with Euron.
The fact that Cersei (Lena Headey) was expecting elephants and was upset after not seeing one, had Twitter surprised and in splits.
Game of Thrones Spoiler:— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 15, 2019
Cersei hearts elephants.
#GameofThrones— WeBoughtAZuul (@CrypticPinecone) April 15, 2019
Dany: I have two dragons.
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/Vsi4mKeNVJ
Cersei....you've been pretty smart this whole time.....but bitch. Elephants on a boat. A BOAT. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/ilIrAfmnpr— Ms. Fitzwillemina Darcy 🇬🇩🖖🏾 (@ReneeMichelle11) April 15, 2019
Cersei be like pic.twitter.com/3m0LRASPQ3— sbeve (@santicev) April 15, 2019
cersei when she was told that the golden company has no elephants #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/szPnxpj8q6— Cersei Lannister (@iamqueencersei) April 15, 2019
“Elephants??”— Gabe (@gacolorado) April 15, 2019
The VFX budget: pic.twitter.com/3nh1eKWVy3
Cersei when she heard there weren’t any elephants #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Mo5PpmsyWa— rimsha (@rimshutup) April 15, 2019
euron: did i please u?— arya apologist vaI (@cerseils) April 15, 2019
cersei: i really wanted those elephants
A live look at Cersei Lannister pic.twitter.com/Z1819skjC1— Nach (@NACHO2813) April 15, 2019
Cersei when there is no elephants #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/p7Orgo3yPf— tyler (@tylerfromyoga) April 15, 2019
Everybody: The white walkers are coming! If we don't stand together we're gonna die!— MONBEBE4LIFE 🇩🇴 🐝 (@MonbebeNyc) April 15, 2019
Cersei: Where da fuck are my elephants?#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xP1zSZl4TJ
Cersei really tried to Postmates some elephants. Smh.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 15, 2019
Elephants vs The— Robin (@robinjagal) April 15, 2019
Cersei one she
wanted got#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KWOSxmAeoN
Why Cersei really wanted those elephants to take on the dragon queen#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Lk0FW7M7XT— Rebecca Hall Books (@books_by_becca) April 15, 2019
When Cersei heard the Golden Company didn’t bring elephants pic.twitter.com/Sk3bGV4jMJ— Isaac Acosta (@imacosta3400) April 15, 2019
#GameOfThrones— Joshua Kloss (@JetSetJAK) April 15, 2019
Golden company guy: nah, we didnt bring any elephants
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/xi24iTKdHS
