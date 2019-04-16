SPONSORED BY
Cersei Lannister's Weird 'Obsession' With Elephants Has 'Game of Thrones' Fans in Splits

It's already hard to please Cersei Lannister, even more so when you have no elephants to offer her.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Image: HBO / Hotstar.
Spoilers ahead. You've been warned.

Game of Thrones - as adapted by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, is reaching its end and the eighth and final season's episode one premiered to much anticipation, amusement, and hilarious memes around the world on April 14.

GoT fans were treated with reunions and introductions after a hiatus of almost two years when Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), her army of the Dothraki, Unsullied and Second Sons, along with her two full-grown dragons arrive in Winterfell.

But the scene that caught the Internet talking (apart from the Bran- Jaime face-off) was Cersei's disappointment to the fact that she'll not be seeing elephants anytime soon. Thanks to Euron Greyjoy and the Golden Company.

In the seventh season's finale, Cersei reveals to her brother Jamie about a secret plan with Euron to power her weak Lannister army. Flash forward season eight episode one, Euron finally arrives at King's Landing with Golden Company's head and informs her they have 20,000 men, 2000 horses but no elephants.

"I wanted those elephants," a distraught Cersei says, absolutely devastated at this news. Such is her obsession with the mammals, she even brings up the topic immediately after fornicating with Euron.

The fact that Cersei (Lena Headey) was expecting elephants and was upset after not seeing one, had Twitter surprised and in splits.
















































Loading...
