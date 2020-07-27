Manoj Bajpayee Approves This Viral ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Key Holder Meme on Twitter

Gangs of Wasseypur fans are going to love this.

On Sunday, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a photo of a keyholder with a scene from the iconic movie printed on it, and thanked the makers of the product.

A fan of the movie had shared the photo originally and tagged Bajpayee after quoting the dialogue, "Chaabi kahan hai? (Where is the key?), which has now become synonymous with the actor himself. For those unaware, this is a reference to Bajpayee's scene in the movie where he asks about his car keys.

Retweeting the fan's tweets, Bajpayee praised the person who designed the keyholder and spoke highly of their creativity. He wrote in the tweet, "I pay my respect to the original creator of this, you guys think of such things!"

This is how people reacted to it:

I need this yar 😂😂 — All i need is..... (@FaithinRam) July 26, 2020

Chabi Kahan hai chabi Kahan hai........😂😂 — Nirmal Charan Mallick (@mallick23434944) July 26, 2020

Mr. Bajpayee... I believe you are THE SUPER STAR of this generation. Your dialogues from movies are part of folklore... we use those dialogues in our daily life... well occasionally... not regularly. — Krishna Mohan (@Krishna35887244) July 26, 2020

I saw this yesterday..and couldn't stop laughing 😂😂 immediately shared on my WhatsApp status 😂😂😂 — Rajni Zamre (@RajniZamre) July 26, 2020

In the iconic scene, Sardar Khan (played by Bajpayee) is anxiously looking for his keys after his onscreen son, Danish Khan gets shot. Having put his son in the car, Sardar angrily shouts asking for the keys, whole simultaneously yelling expletives. The scene has now not just become iconic, but has prompted hundreds of memes.