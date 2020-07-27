BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Manoj Bajpayee Approves This Viral ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Key Holder Meme on Twitter

Manoj Bajpayee Approves This Viral ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Key Holder Meme on Twitter

Manoj Bajpayee shared a photo of a keyholder with a scene from the iconic movie printed on it.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Gangs of Wasseypur fans are going to love this.

On Sunday, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a photo of a keyholder with a scene from the iconic movie printed on it, and thanked the makers of the product.

A fan of the movie had shared the photo originally and tagged Bajpayee after quoting the dialogue, "Chaabi kahan hai? (Where is the key?), which has now become synonymous with the actor himself. For those unaware, this is a reference to Bajpayee's scene in the movie where he asks about his car keys.

Retweeting the fan's tweets, Bajpayee praised the person who designed the keyholder and spoke highly of their creativity. He wrote in the tweet, "I pay my respect to the original creator of this, you guys think of such things!"

This is how people reacted to it:

In the iconic scene, Sardar Khan (played by Bajpayee) is anxiously looking for his keys after his onscreen son, Danish Khan gets shot. Having put his son in the car, Sardar angrily shouts asking for the keys, whole simultaneously yelling expletives. The scene has now not just become iconic, but has prompted hundreds of memes.

