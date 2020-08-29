Chadwick Boseman Visited Children's Hospital amid Cancer Treatment, Photos Leave Fans Touched

The world was shocked to find out about the death of actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away on Friday after fighting with colon cancer for four years. Fans were shocked to find out that the actor, who became popular for playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, had kept them as well as the media in the dark for so long.

As fans expressed mourning regarding the the death of the actor, some remembered the time two years ago when Boseman and visited children with cancer at St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Boseman had even uploaded photos from the visit on Twitter. "Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did," Boseman wrote.

Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did. #StJude pic.twitter.com/BP04nLNXH9 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 12, 2018

Fans found his photos from 2018 and shared them with emotional messages. Sharing the images, one of his fans wrote, "He knew he had cancer then. He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them," he wrote.

This was just two years ago.He knew he had cancer then.He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile.Just two years...The world lost a king and a hero today. But he won't be forgotten, not by us, and not by those kids. pic.twitter.com/s27dS2YODC — I am Zachary Whitten, an Idiot (@ZacharyWhitten) August 29, 2020

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. However, in April this year, fans expressed their concern when some pictures of his dramatic weight loss surfaced on internet. He did an Instagram live in which his leaner frame fetched attention.

In a statement following his death, Boseman's family said that the actor had been receiving chemotherapy for colon cancer since 2016.

The news has been shocker and his fans are finding it hard to grapple with it. A Twitter user wrote, "RIP Chadwick Boseman. To think you knew for 4 years that you had cancer and you continued to leave your legacy. We will never forget. The countless times you had to do “Wakanda Forever”...mannn this hurts."

Incidentally, Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.