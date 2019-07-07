Chahal ‘Chilling’ on the Boundary Rope During India-Sri Lanka Game Has Brought a Picnic of Memes
Yuzvendra Chahal's laid back look and relaxed posture immediately caught Twitter’s attention and was conveniently turned into a relatable meme.
Yuzvendra Chahal during India vs Sri Lanka on Saturday.
When India brushed aside Sri Lanka in their last league fixture of the World Cup in Leeds, they did it almost dismissively and with a marked air of confidence. With their feet firmly placed in the semi-finals, the blue-thighed boys looked evidently relaxed and flattened their opponents with ease.
But perhaps, it was Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who personified this sense of relaxation the best way.
During the first innings of the game, when Indian bowlers were stomping the ground and restricted the opponent team at a modest 264/7 in 50 over, the right-arm leg-spinner was on drinks duty after he was given rest. And rest he did – perched at one of the boundaries – sprawled like a lazy cat basking under the sun.
Donning cool shades and lazing next to a couple of water bottles, Chahal snoozed on the barrier on the edge of the field. His laid back look and relaxed posture immediately caught Twitter’s attention and was conveniently turned into a relatable meme.
Some read in his respose, the “desi swag”, for others he was like a model posing in front of French painters, while for the rest, he was just the living embodiment of “I don’t care.” The results as expected, were hilarious:
Me watching all my friends getting married, getting jobs and having fun..#INDvSL #Chahal pic.twitter.com/0JT6Ek8gRW— AKSHAY UDASI (@akshayu9294) July 6, 2019
Difference between Kids,Men and Legend @ImRo45 @yuzi_chahal @imVkohli @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/gR1bvzLvA4— Mannu Pandey (@MannuPa04506483) July 6, 2019
Chahal😛 pic.twitter.com/usvbypqL4b— Priyanka🙂 (@PrinkuSpeaks) July 6, 2019
Chahal having a relaxed life pic.twitter.com/LJQeHUssB8— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) July 7, 2019
Chahal had the best view 😎#INDvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GCqapJbtOk— RS (@AwaraRish) July 6, 2019
Bet no one noticed Chahal at Jodha Akbar !! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdBoHeel5f— Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) July 6, 2019
Binny's reaction after seeing Chahal.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rzwt3w7oLh— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 6, 2019
Swag dekh rahe ho? pic.twitter.com/yAaiWKg9uu— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) July 6, 2019
Me, after washing two clothes pic.twitter.com/0ggq3m7mLO— desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) July 6, 2019
Me during a twitter fight pic.twitter.com/BV6sJ7aZuX— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) July 6, 2019
Friends : do you want to go out today?Me : no I’m very very busy with work*me at home* pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019
HR's on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019
Chahal loves a good dance. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/LHfujQeO09— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019
It’s quite hot outside. Hence, Chahal has decided to relax next to Dhoni’s jersey. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/PLGAZHoO4v— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019
Apni to jaise taise kat jayegi, apka kya hoga janab-e-ali#INDvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BgMTo4xvmr— Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) July 6, 2019
HR's on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019
"Bhai bohot busy hu nahi aa sakta yaar next time pakka aauga" #INDvSLMe at home: pic.twitter.com/VjamCfnE1I— abhay (@Woh_ladka) July 6, 2019
Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls... #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ITOAI9HfSe— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) July 6, 2019
Me: I have a lot of work to doAlso me: pic.twitter.com/IuDoec8UFT— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 6, 2019
Water tanker mafias in the city be like pic.twitter.com/pJ7kU5U5B3— Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) July 6, 2019
1. when teacher is in class room. 2. when there is no teacher in class room. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vRc57kdvfr— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 6, 2019
