Chahal ‘Chilling’ on the Boundary Rope During India-Sri Lanka Game Has Brought a Picnic of Memes

When India brushed aside Sri Lanka in their last league fixture of the World Cup in Leeds, they did it almost dismissively and with a marked air of confidence. With their feet firmly placed in the semi-finals, the blue-thighed boys looked evidently relaxed and flattened their opponents with ease.

But perhaps, it was Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who personified this sense of relaxation the best way.

During the first innings of the game, when Indian bowlers were stomping the ground and restricted the opponent team at a modest 264/7 in 50 over, the right-arm leg-spinner was on drinks duty after he was given rest. And rest he did – perched at one of the boundaries – sprawled like a lazy cat basking under the sun.

Donning cool shades and lazing next to a couple of water bottles, Chahal snoozed on the barrier on the edge of the field. His laid back look and relaxed posture immediately caught Twitter’s attention and was conveniently turned into a relatable meme.

Some read in his respose, the “desi swag”, for others he was like a model posing in front of French painters, while for the rest, he was just the living embodiment of “I don’t care.” The results as expected, were hilarious:

Me watching all my friends getting married, getting jobs and having fun..#INDvSL #Chahal pic.twitter.com/0JT6Ek8gRW — AKSHAY UDASI (@akshayu9294) July 6, 2019

Chahal having a relaxed life pic.twitter.com/LJQeHUssB8 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) July 7, 2019

Bet no one noticed Chahal at Jodha Akbar !! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdBoHeel5f — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) July 6, 2019

Binny's reaction after seeing Chahal.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rzwt3w7oLh — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 6, 2019

Me, after washing two clothes pic.twitter.com/0ggq3m7mLO — desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) July 6, 2019

Me during a twitter fight pic.twitter.com/BV6sJ7aZuX — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) July 6, 2019

Friends : do you want to go out today?Me : no I’m very very busy with work*me at home* pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019

HR's on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019

It’s quite hot outside. Hence, Chahal has decided to relax next to Dhoni’s jersey. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/PLGAZHoO4v — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019

"Bhai bohot busy hu nahi aa sakta yaar next time pakka aauga" #INDvSLMe at home: pic.twitter.com/VjamCfnE1I — abhay (@Woh_ladka) July 6, 2019

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls... #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ITOAI9HfSe — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) July 6, 2019

Me: I have a lot of work to doAlso me: pic.twitter.com/IuDoec8UFT — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 6, 2019

Water tanker mafias in the city be like pic.twitter.com/pJ7kU5U5B3 — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) July 6, 2019