Chahal ‘Chilling’ on the Boundary Rope During India-Sri Lanka Game Has Brought a Picnic of Memes

Yuzvendra Chahal's laid back look and relaxed posture immediately caught Twitter’s attention and was conveniently turned into a relatable meme.

Updated:July 7, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Chahal ‘Chilling’ on the Boundary Rope During India-Sri Lanka Game Has Brought a Picnic of Memes
Yuzvendra Chahal during India vs Sri Lanka on Saturday.
When India brushed aside Sri Lanka in their last league fixture of the World Cup in Leeds, they did it almost dismissively and with a marked air of confidence. With their feet firmly placed in the semi-finals, the blue-thighed boys looked evidently relaxed and flattened their opponents with ease.

But perhaps, it was Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who personified this sense of relaxation the best way.

During the first innings of the game, when Indian bowlers were stomping the ground and restricted the opponent team at a modest 264/7 in 50 over, the right-arm leg-spinner was on drinks duty after he was given rest. And rest he did – perched at one of the boundaries – sprawled like a lazy cat basking under the sun.

Donning cool shades and lazing next to a couple of water bottles, Chahal snoozed on the barrier on the edge of the field. His laid back look and relaxed posture immediately caught Twitter’s attention and was conveniently turned into a relatable meme.

Some read in his respose, the “desi swag”, for others he was like a model posing in front of French painters, while for the rest, he was just the living embodiment of “I don’t care.” The results as expected, were hilarious:

