Chai, Blankets And Chill: Netizens Brace Up For Delhi's Icy Cold Temperature With Memes

A cold wave gripped Delhi on Tuesday morning as icy winds blowing from the snow-covered western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"For small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. At 4.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five notches below normal on Tuesday morning.

At Jafarpur, the mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius. The Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

And even as the residents prepared to embrace 'Delhi ki sardi', netizens welcomed the bone-chilling cold in their own style, with jokes, snarky comments or just random thoughts on the weather.

Blanekt donation drives have also been initiated at several places in the capital and surrounding areas.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal and the lowest so far this month, as cold winds swept the city. The air quality has also improved to the "moderate" category due to the strong winds.