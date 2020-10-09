Chai-Paratha Combo Just Got a Bizarre Twist with 'Doodh-Patti Ice Cream in Sugar Paratha

Lockdown produced many chefs who hardly would step in the kitchen in normal times. Long days of being confined to four walls of our homes triggered the innovative side in many of the lockdown chefs. While cake baking and biryani making skills touched the skies, certain food combinations have made us ask just one thing, Why?

Maggi gol gappe, watermelon with ketchup, nutella biryani and now Ice cream and paratha. No joking. So, the recipe boasts of giving a new twist to classic chai paratha combination. Spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar-laced paratha. Doodh patti is the variation of tea where milk, sugar and tea leaves are boiled to make a rich tea beverage. And now someone has frozen it into an ice-cream and used scoops of it as filling in sugar-laced paratha. Cheeni wala paratha and doodh patti are a very South Asian thing, but the new twist is leaving a bad taste, at least for some.

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

People aren't liking it though because as it happens, desis don't like any interference with their chai or parathas.

whatta combination... i can't relate pic.twitter.com/MFX3KmCjGG — ᴛɪɴʏ sᴜ ᴀ ɴᴏᴄᴛᴜʀɴᴀʟ sᴏᴜʟ (@she_twts) October 9, 2020

@Yash296Ys finally fav breakfast item is now also on dessert menu after dinner — srijan (@srij4n) October 8, 2020

This paratha is really sad looking. And combination is a big no 🙅🏻‍♀️ — Shaz Malik (@shaz_Insafiyan) October 8, 2020

Yet, this recipe has made many people curious and want to give it a try.

What’s the recipe, pls ? — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) October 9, 2020

This looks and sounds and probably tastes AMAZING 👏👏👏 — Unum (@meloncleveland) October 9, 2020

Where are the recipes!? — Farah Pandith (@Farah_Pandith) October 9, 2020

I’ll allow it — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) October 8, 2020

i usually despise such horrendous food mashups but i sooo wanna try this at least once — worrysha (@parathacentral) October 8, 2020

As bizarre as this food combination may sound, people are ready to give it a try and may not really find a place in the worst food mashups of 2020.