BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chai-Paratha Combo Just Got a Bizarre Twist with 'Doodh-Patti Ice Cream in Sugar Paratha

Chai-Paratha Combo Just Got a Bizarre Twist with 'Doodh-Patti Ice Cream in Sugar Paratha

As bizarre as this food combination may sound, people are ready to give it a try and may not really find a place in the worst food mashups of 2020.

Buzz Staff

Lockdown produced many chefs who hardly would step in the kitchen in normal times. Long days of being confined to four walls of our homes triggered the innovative side in many of the lockdown chefs. While cake baking and biryani making skills touched the skies, certain food combinations have made us ask just one thing, Why?

Maggi gol gappe, watermelon with ketchup, nutella biryani and now Ice cream and paratha. No joking. So, the recipe boasts of giving a new twist to classic chai paratha combination. Spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar-laced paratha. Doodh patti is the variation of tea where milk, sugar and tea leaves are boiled to make a rich tea beverage. And now someone has frozen it into an ice-cream and used scoops of it as filling in sugar-laced paratha. Cheeni wala paratha and doodh patti are a very South Asian thing, but the new twist is leaving a bad taste, at least for some.

People aren't liking it though because as it happens, desis don't like any interference with their chai or parathas.

Yet, this recipe has made many people curious and want to give it a try.

As bizarre as this food combination may sound, people are ready to give it a try and may not really find a place in the worst food mashups of 2020.

Next Story
Loading