English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Chai Wali Chachi': This Chhattisgarh Woman Has Been Surviving On Only Tea For the Last 30 Years
Love tea? This 44-year-old woman form Chattisgarh has been surviving on only tea for the last 30 years.
Love tea? This 44-year-old woman form Chattisgarh has been surviving on only tea for the last 30 years.
Loading...
Few things may sound as tempting than a piping hot cup of tea during chilly winters, but can you imagine surviving on just that? A woman living in Chhattisgarh has been drinking just tea for the last 30 years and is said to be "completely healthy".
Living in Baradiya village of Koriya district, Pilli Devi gave up food at the age of 11 and has been surviving on tea ever since. Famous for her unique lifestyle, she is locally known as 'chai wali chachi.'
According to her father Rati Ram, the 44-year-old quit food when she was in the sixth grade. "Our daughter went to participate in a district level tournament from Patna School in Janakpur, Koriya District. When she returned, she suddenly gave up eating food and drinking water."
He also added that Pilli Devi initially took biscuits and bread with milk tea, but she gradually switched to black tea, which she consumes once a day after sunset.
Her brother Bihari Lal Rajvade pointed out that they had sought medical help to ensure she is not suffering from any disease, but doctors couldn't diagnose any health issue behind her behavior.
"We have taken her to many hospitals, none of the doctors could figure out the reason behind her situation," he said.
According to her family members, Pilli Devi rarely steps out of the house. She is absorbed in Lord Shiva's worship throughout the day.
Dr SK Gupta from district hospital, Koriya, said that it is not possible for human beings to survive on just tea.
"It is surprising. Scientifically speaking, a human being cannot survive on tea for 33 years. It's different when people keep fast for nine days during Navratri and only drink tea. But 33 years is a lot of time, this is not possible."
Living in Baradiya village of Koriya district, Pilli Devi gave up food at the age of 11 and has been surviving on tea ever since. Famous for her unique lifestyle, she is locally known as 'chai wali chachi.'
According to her father Rati Ram, the 44-year-old quit food when she was in the sixth grade. "Our daughter went to participate in a district level tournament from Patna School in Janakpur, Koriya District. When she returned, she suddenly gave up eating food and drinking water."
He also added that Pilli Devi initially took biscuits and bread with milk tea, but she gradually switched to black tea, which she consumes once a day after sunset.
Her brother Bihari Lal Rajvade pointed out that they had sought medical help to ensure she is not suffering from any disease, but doctors couldn't diagnose any health issue behind her behavior.
"We have taken her to many hospitals, none of the doctors could figure out the reason behind her situation," he said.
According to her family members, Pilli Devi rarely steps out of the house. She is absorbed in Lord Shiva's worship throughout the day.
Dr SK Gupta from district hospital, Koriya, said that it is not possible for human beings to survive on just tea.
"It is surprising. Scientifically speaking, a human being cannot survive on tea for 33 years. It's different when people keep fast for nine days during Navratri and only drink tea. But 33 years is a lot of time, this is not possible."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results