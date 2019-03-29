LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Chaiwala' Modi's Campaign Reaches Railways, Tea Served in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Cups

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation was providing tea in paper cups which had 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' on them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 29, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Chaiwala' Modi's Campaign Reaches Railways, Tea Served in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Cups
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation was providing tea in paper cups which had 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' on them.
Loading...
(This article has been updated with IRCTC's official statement on the matter.)

Lok Sabha Elections is around the corner, and major political parties are stepping up their campaign game.

While merchandise-ing for their own parties with their motto and slogans and symbols of parties may be usual, it is unlikely to find it on official government-sponsored products.

A special correspondent for News18, Payal Mehta, on Twitter, however, pointed out that Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation was providing tea in paper cups which had 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' on them.

'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was launched by the BJP on March 20, and focuses on how people from different walks are guarding the country against various ills. The BJP campaign was initiated to integrate various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years.

The cup also featured the tagline "Main bhi Chowkidar". Mehta said on Twitter that this cup was used to serve tea on the New Delhi Kathgodam Shatabdi Express. The cup reads, 'Aatankwaad se rashtra ki raksha kare (Protect my country from terrorism,) Sainiko ke samman ki raksha kare(Protect the dignity of my soldiers,) Rashtra ke gaurav ki raksha kare, (Protect the honour of my country.)





The Indian Railways Seva replied to her tweeting saying that they were looking into the matter.

Following this, the user posted that it was confirmed that it was served, and moreover the slogan was part of a paid advert.



In an official statement later, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) clarified that no prior permission had been taken for printing by the licensee.

"The space in cups and other such materials is used for paid publicity by the licensees as per the agreement. The licensees are supposed to take prior permission for printing advertisements from IRCTC. However in this case no such approval has been taken," the statement read.

"These lapses were overlooked by the on-board supervisory staff/pantry in-charges. Explanation has been called for, from the on-board supervisory staff/pantry in-charges for carelessness," it further added.

IRCTC also informed that only a few cups with "main bhi chowkidar" were used on Friday for a "very short period" of time.

55829708_371937800202929_1504569070043791360_n

The BJP has also given those in the video saffron colored ‘main bhi chowkidar’ caps, similar to the ‘Make America Great Again’ caps used in the 2016 Presidential campaign.

The intensity of the BJP campaign is a counter for repeatedly attacking the PM with ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibes.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram