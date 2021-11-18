'Chaiyya Chaiyya' 2.0: Dancers Recreate SRK's Famous Steps on Top of Parked Vehicle

Bollywood has given us a number of peppy tracks to groove on, and Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of the top picks. From the 1998 film Dil Se, Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of the iconic musical tracks of the Indian film industry. Several ace dancers and influencers have come up with videos showcasing some outstanding moves while dancing to the song. While the internet is flooded with such videos, the charm of the song does not appear to die down anytime soon. The latest inclusion to this list is a video by a group of friends, who are dancing on top of a parked Recreational Vehicle (RV), Chaiyya Chaiyya being played in the background. The creativity of the video and the coordination among the group will make you go wow. Jainil Mehta, who is a dancer by profession, had shared the video via his Instagram handle. He had mentioned that it is a throwback clip.

The video was shared a week ago on November 8. So far, over 28,000 people have approved Jainil and his friends’ creativity while many have appreciated them in the comment section of the post. The dance clip has garnered over 460k views and the figures are only increasing. One of the Instagram users wrote, “I needed to see this version of chaiyyaa chaiiyaa”, while most of them expressed their reaction via fire and heart emoticons. “Need such friends in life,” another user wrote. “Amazing,” a third commented.

Watch the full video:

If you are looking for more jaw-dropping moves and videos on this song, we have got it covered for you. Popular choreographer and YouTuber, Sonal Devraj performed on Chaiyya Chaiyya with Jiggar Thakkar in a video, which was uploaded on her YouTube channel. In the 30 second-video, the two had set the dance floor on fire.

Which is your favourite dance video on this popular track?

