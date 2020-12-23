'Chakk de Phatte': Photo of 62-Year-old Woman Driving to Singhu Border Goes Viral on National Farmers Day

The farmers' protest has only been growing from strength to strength since day one when they first decided to march up to the national capital to agitate against the newly introduced agriculture laws. As thousands of protesting farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been gathered at five different borders since November 26 including Delhi's Chilla and Singhu border, people from across the country have extended their support in more ways than ever.

December 23 is observed as Kisan Diwas, or Farmers' Day in India. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who had come up with many farmer-friendly policies.

Among the myriad instances of inspiring tales from the site of protests, the latest to have caught the internet's eye is that of one Manjeet Kaur (62), who joined the agitation on Monday.

Kaur drove a jeep along with five of her companions from Patiala to the Singhu Border to join the agitating farmers. The image was shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha's Twitter handle which later went viral.

The photo went viral on social media and several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh and actress Taapase Pannu also shared it, expressing awe at the elderly woman's resilience to join the protests.

Also Read: Farmers’ Day 2020: Know Why the Birth Anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh is Celebrated as Kisan Diwas

Baba Karu Kirpa 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gJCG5fUtnk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 22, 2020

Chakk de phatte ! https://t.co/sivGCz6YIt — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 22, 2020

Several twitter users also commented on the photo, hailing Kaur and her friends' determination to join the stir by driving for such a long distance from Patiala to Singhu border.

Wow that’s pure dedication : salute to manjeet kaur — Simran Mahal Tut (@TutSimran) December 21, 2020

Pic of the Day ... Dil khush kr ditta❤ — Abdullah (@Abdullah_Ghauri) December 21, 2020

Wow!! first time I watched this type of protest , these grannies are also supporting,so daring, lots of love ❤️❤️ our grannies — Pooja Kumari (@KhushiK42304189) December 21, 2020

Despite the two sides holding meetings, the government has also reiterated its position against repealing the new farm laws time and again.

In related development, hundreds of protestors blocked a key highway leading to Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after they were allegedly stopped by police from moving to the national capital to join the farmers' stir. The protesters, belonging to districts like Rampur, Pilibhit and Moradabad had gathered on the National Highway-24 at the Rampur-Moradabad border in the afternoon amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, praising his dedication to the farmers of the country as he extended wishes for Kisan Divas. A decision on the government's offer for fresh talks to resolve the deadlock over contentious farm laws is likely to be taken later in the day by protesting farmer unions who urged people to skip one meal on 'Kisan Diwas'.