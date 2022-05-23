'Challan Will Meet Him Soon': Mumbai Police's Response to Twitter Complaint Receives Flack

A lot of awareness has been created around following road safety rules, especially by the Mumbai police department. Netizens have time and again lauded the police force for their hilarious and witty posts. However, this time around the law enforcement agency had to face flack on Twitter, following their response to a Twitter complaint.

The Mumbai traffic police responded when a Twitter user named Mumbai Matterz shared a photograph of a man, who is seen seated on a scooter with a child and taking a selfie, on the road. The Twitter account claimed that the man neither wore a helmet nor gave way to other vehicles. He mentioned that the man in the viral picture mocked the law and sarcastically asked the passerby to call the police. Tagging the Mumbai Police, he wrote, “Such a mockery of law. Nowadays no one fears nor respects Mumbai Police. This helmetless biker MH01DC4597 riding on the wrong side of TH Kataria Marg, Mahim, refused to give way and began laughing and taking selfies…Saying bulao police ko..”

Now, reacting to the complaint, the Mumbai traffic police assured that a challan would soon be sent to the man in the photo. “Ab inhone bulaya hai toh jaana hi hoga…mauka bhi hai…kanoon bhi! (Now if he has called, we will have to go, there is a chance and there is the law. Our challan will meet him soon,” the law enforcement force responded.

While some users appreciated the police for their prompt response, others spoke in favour of the man in the viral snap, stating that taking a selfie with a child is not “a punishable offence.” “He is not driving, taking selfies with his kid in standstill, what’s the harm? Which rule is bypassed by him?” a user asked. Another said, “There are hundreds of riders who don’t wear helmets and also ride in one-way streets and the traffic police turn a blind eye. What laws are you talking about?”

What do you think about the viral picture?

