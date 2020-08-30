'Challenge Accepted': Dave Grohl's Drum Battle with Talented 10-yo Musician is a Rocker's Delight

American musician and rock band Foo Fighters' founder Dave Grohl appreciates a good talent. A couple of years ago, the former Nirvana drummer invited a young boy on stage to rock and boy he rocked that Enter Sandman cover impressing everyone in attendance.

Despite the ensuing pandemic that has stalled live concerts, Grohl is now entertaining his audiences from the confines of his home. Thanks to the exceptionally talented 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, whose online drumming covers are a rage on YouTube, recently challenged Grohl for a drum battle.

"Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!" Nandi wrote along with a video of her nailing Foo Fighters' classic hit 'Everlong'.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Nandi's cover was an instant hit and it caught the attention of Foo Fighters along with Grohl. Being a sport that he is, Grohl borrowed his daughter's drumkit and accepted the challenge. Although Nandi's cover received over 2 million views on Twitter, Grohl said he had watched the talented young musician's videos before.

"I haven't played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997," he said in the response video. "Today, I'm going to give you something you may not have heard before. This is a song called 'Dead End Friends' from a band called Dead Crooked Vultures, which is me playing drums, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age playing guitar and singing, and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin playing bass."

Hey @Nandi_Bushell!Challenge accepted.Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!!Your move!!!Your friend in rock,Dave(Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

"This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court," he concluded.

Who can see a video from Nandi coming soon? We can!