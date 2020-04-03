BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Chalo Chalo Dinner Time': Anushka Sharma Hilariously Cameos in Kohli's Insta Interview With Pietersen

File image of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The two cricketers were talking on how they were spending time in the lockdown where Kohli said that he is enjoying his time at home with wife Anushka.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent social distancing has shifted our interactions to the virtual world of social media. Be it singers, actors or cricketers, their regular live sessions on social media are true entertainment these days.

In one such interaction, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was having a live session on Instagram with former England captain Kevin Pietersen. As fans kept showering love and support in the comments, one comment totally stood out. It was actor Anushka Sharma telling her husband Virat Kohli to end the conversation as it was dinner time.

“Chalo Chalo dinner time,” she wrote as the two cricketers were in the middle of the chat session.

"When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out," Pietersen later joked and posted a screenshot of Anushka’s comment.

The two cricketers were talking on how they were spending time in the lockdown where Kohli said that he is enjoying his time at home with wife Anushka and this is the longest time that the two have spent together in one place.

"It's been wonderful, the longest time we have spent together since we have been together. its not ideal.

Earlier, the power couple had hit the internet after they shared a video of Anushka trimming Kohli's hair in the lockdown.

