'Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna': Amul Pays Homage to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri since his sudden demise on Tuesday night. Popular dairy brand Amul also paid homage to the ‘disco king’ by dedicating its latest topical to him. The monochrome creative showed the legendary musician sitting by a piano and also singing in the backdrop of disco ball lights. In Amul’s tribute, Bappi Lahiri wears his trademark sunglasses, heavy gold jewellery, and trendy clothes.

The topical featured a tagline “Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna,” referring to the iconic lines from his song sung by Kishore Kumar in the 1976 film Chalte Chalte.

Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. The singer was discharged from the hospital on Monday after being admitted for a month. However, soon after he returned home, his condition deteriorated, and was brought back to the hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to the illness at around 11:45 pm on Tuesday. His last rites were performed earlier this morning at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai after waiting for his son Bappa Lahiri, who was in the US at the time of his death.

Bappi Lahiri, fondly referred to as Bappi Da by his fans and friends, was known as a pioneer of introducing disco-pop music to Bollywood in the 1970s and 80s. Starting with his partnership with Mithun Chakraborthy in films like Disco Dancer, Bappi Da delivered several hit numbers including Jimmy Jimmy and I am a Disco Dancer to establish himself as the original ‘disco king’ of Bollywood.

However, he was not just restricted to pop numbers and had also proved his versatility with songs like Chalte Chalte and Dil Me Ho Tum among many others.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen making an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 where he had come to promote his grandson Swastik’s song, Bachcha Party.

