Chana Masala and Chai: Taiwan President Can't Stop Raving About Desi Food on Twitter

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen seems to be a fan of Indian cuisine and her latest tweet is a revelation to this. Terming India as a 'vibrant, diverse and colourful' country, President Tsai Ing-wen that she often visits Indian restaurants in Taiwan for 'chana masala and naan'.

And it looks like chai is her favourite from the Indian menu as she said that the hot beverage makes her nostalgic about her memories of travels to India.

"#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes?," she wrote.

Ing-wen also asked her 1.3 million followers to share their favourite Indian dishes. The comments section of the tweet is a food lovers heaven as people shared images and names of their favourite foods.

Earlier this week, the Taiwanese president shared images of her trip to world famous Taj Mahal in Agra. "Namaste to our friends from India," she wrote.

"Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture & kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly."

#Namaste🙏to our friends from #India 🇮🇳! Thank you for following me here. Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture & kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly. pic.twitter.com/z4MzKpUbbe — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 13, 2020

Ing-wen was voted to power again earlier this year in a landslide victory.