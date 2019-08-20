'Chand Pe Hai Apun': Ganesh Gaitonde's Line Goes Viral After Chandrayaan-2 Enters Lunar Orbit
"Chand pe hai apun" from "Sacred Games" has gone viral after news broke that Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully placed in the lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle, has finally entered the lunar orbit today. According to ISRO, the lunar vehicle is expected to land on the south pole of the Moon on September 7.
It is, indeed, a proud moment for India as this is ISRO's second mission to the moon. However, netizens have been quick to link Chandrayaan-2's success with Ganesh Gaitonde. If you don't know who Ganesh Gaitonde is by now, this probably will not make much sense to you. Also, if you haven't watched the second season of "Sacred Games" yet, stop this very moment because there are spoilers beyond this point.
But what does Gaitonde have to do with Chandrayaan-2?
In the first episode of the second season, Ganesh Gaitonde was whisked off to Kenya by badass RAW agent Kusum Yadav. While in Kenya, he contacted his loyal right hand man, Bunty, who naturally asks him about his whereabouts. To that, Ganesh replies, "Chand pe hai apun."
Now this particular dialogue has gone viral today all over again, given that Chandrayaan-2 moved one step closer to the Moon. As soon as news broke, overjoyed netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes.
#ISRO#Chandrayaan2 to world:- pic.twitter.com/2vBucRvfJC— Ashutosh Sharma🇮🇳 (@ashutosh381995) August 20, 2019
Every indian right now#chandrayaan2 #IndiaReadyForWar pic.twitter.com/Brqnvq0MNB— Govind Kumar (@gkw1994) August 20, 2019
.@isro to other space agencies rn #ISRO #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/RgUEB6vpbU— White Pele (@TheChaoticNinja) August 20, 2019
After some days Chandra Yaan 2 be like #JaiHind 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/RJoNqXyXHY— Sarcastic.bunny🇮🇳 (@im_bunny04) August 16, 2019
#Chandrayaan2 was successfully placed in lunar orbit. pic.twitter.com/pVtTq5v2ge— DeepakDua (@Deepakdua3158) August 20, 2019
#Chandrayaan2 to ISRO: pic.twitter.com/Xjd4C9i55U— Bollywood Mirror (@FUCK_This_App_) August 20, 2019
#ISRO#Chandrayaan2#SACREDGAMES2Mangalyan to chandrayaan2 :- Kidhr hai bhai tu.???Chandrayaan2 :- pic.twitter.com/2A2YWloxJt— ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) August 20, 2019
#Chandrayaan2#ISRO #ISROMissionsBBC: What's the status of the mission of poor country INDIACHANDRAYAAN2: 👇👇👇👇🇮🇳🇮🇳😍 pic.twitter.com/4vrgEBuecq— Abhishek Chauhan (@abhi2121chauhan) August 20, 2019
Also, how perfectly does the dialogue go with the situation?!
